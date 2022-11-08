Opinion: The only way is up for West Brom under Carlos Corberan

West Brom are currently in the Championship relegation zone, sitting 22nd in the table.

But two wins in a row under new head coach Carlos Corberan have moved the Baggies to within one point of safety, most recently Saturday’s 1-0 win at QPR. Kyle Bartley’s 68th-minute winner secured back-to-back victories, an impressive result away from home against Michael Beale’s side, who sit inside in the play-off places.

Corberan has won as many games in his first three as Albion managed in the previous 17 games, such has been their struggles so far this campaign.

It is a tough job for the 39-year-old, who led Huddersfield to the play-off final last season, to inherit. After his shock departure from the John Smith’s Stadium in the summer, he had a brief stint in charge of Olympiacos, where he was sacked after winning just four of his 11 games in charge. He decided to return to England to replace Steve Bruce at the Midlands club, with the club unexpectedly in the bottom three.

Much was expected of the Baggies this season, particularly with impressive summer signings such as Jed Wallace and John Swift on free transfers, as well as the return of Okay Yokuslu, who had starred for the club in the Premier League a few seasons ago. But results were incredibly poor and although performances were not always as bad as the outcomes suggested, Bruce paid the price with his job.

There has also been discontent off the field too. Bruce was an unpopular appointment, given his links with local rivals Birmingham and Aston Villa, as well as the damage done to his reputation by his recent stint at Newcastle. But there is also unrest about the board, with many fans frustrated by a lack of investment, resulting in recent dissent from the stands.

Many were unsure whether Corberan was the right man for the job, his Huddersfield side last season were known for their defensive solidity and counter attacking, not necessarily for exciting attacking play. With the lofty expectations at the club but also a squad containing the likes of Wallace, Swift, Grady Diangana and Karlan Grant, there were questions over whether Corberan’s style of play would fit with the players at his disposal.

But, the reality is that Albion’s star names have not delivered this season. Aside from a 5-2 win over Hull in August, West Brom have not managed to score more than two goals in a game this season. Their joint top scorers are Wallace and Grant, who have both scored three goals each, underlining the issues in the attacking department.

When you think of a Corberan side, one word comes to mind – organisation. With Albion struggling to fire, if the Spaniard can make them more resolute defensively, it will massively take the pressure off the out-of-form strikers to deliver. As shown by recent games with back-to-back 1-0 wins, keeping clean sheets gives the Baggies a platform to build on.

As would be expected for someone who learned his trade under Marcelo Bielsa, Corberan’s intensity and attention to detail are also exceptional. His sides are always well coached and just as he did at Huddersfield, he gets the best out of what he has available and with a squad with the potential that Albion’s has, this could be promising moving forward.

Bartley highlighted the improvements Corberan has made since arriving at the club and how impressed he has been.

“He’s got a real appetite for football, his tactical knowledge is absolute different class, it’s something like I’ve never seen in my career,” Bartley told the Express and Star.

“Him and his staff have been absolutely fantastic since they’ve come in.

“As a collective we’re all really looking forward to the break, he can put his ideas across to us on the training pitch, I think you’ll see a real outfit when the World Cup finishes and we get back out there.”

The 31-year-old also spoke of the togetherness Corberan has brought to the squad and he will be hoping that he can also connect with the fans, in contrast to the divisiveness of Bruce’s time in charge.

It is still early days for Corberan, but it is clear to see that he is already implementing his ideas and the players are responding to him. If this can continue, it won’t be long before Albion are climbing the table.