Opinion: The one Middlesbrough player who could really thrive under Michael Carrick

Middlesbrough claimed their first win under Michael Carrick last night as they secured a 3-1 victory away at Hull City.

Amongst the goal scorers last night was striker Chuba Akpom, who made it back-to-back goals in Carrick’s opening two Championship games, meaning his tally for the season is now at six after 11 games.

To date, this is Akpom’s best return in a Boro shirt, with the 27-year-old only managing five goals in 41 games before this season. Since joining Middlesbrough in 2019, the former Arsenal man has played under several different managers and spent last season on loan back at former club PAOK Salonika.

However, despite the loan, his Boro career wasn’t over, as former manager Chris Wilder brought the 27-year-old back into the fray as he looked to establish a side strong enough to try and gain promotion to the Premier League.

The inconsistency from Boro as a team and the lack of game time meant Akpom, despite grabbing two goals against Sheffield United, was struggling after his return to the Riverside Stadium.

Akpom then unfortunately picked up an injury and therefore, missed the next seven of Boro’s games, with the Englishman only returning to the squad at the beginning of October. Since then, Akpom has either come on from the bench or started and been substituted early on.

That is until Carrick’s arrival, with the former Manchester United assistant coach playing Akpom in both of his games in charge and keeping the 27-year-old on for the whole 90 minutes.

Carrick has used a 4-4-2 in both outings so far, meaning he has gone with a strike partnership.

Saturday saw Carrick partner Akpom with Rodrigo Muniz, while last night it was Marcus Forss who joined the Englishman up top.

Both times, Carrick has kept Akpom in, and it looks like he’s been trying to figure out the best player to partner with the 27-year-old.

Carrick is someone who knows how important it is to have a striker at the top end of the pitch who can put the ball in the back of the net, as he’s played with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Carlos Tevez.

Unfortunately, Carrick doesn’t have them fortunes at the Riverside, but he knows that the only way Boro are going to climb the table is by scoring goals.

So therefore, if the Boro boss can breed confidence in someone like Akpom, which it seems like he has with his two goals in his first two games, then Carrick knows he potentially has a player on his hands that can play a big role in his side and help climb the Championship table.

The one concern for Carrick and Middlesbrough will be keeping the forward fit, but if they can manage his fitness, Akpom may be about to live up to his potential after a few disappointing seasons.