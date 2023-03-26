Burnley are prepared to make a move for Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres during the summer transfer window with Vincent Kompany being a big fan of him, according to The Sun.

The 24-year-old has been tipped to make the step up to the Premier League for some time after shining in the Championship in recent seasons, scoring 17 league goals last season and passing that total already this term with 18 to his name.

The Clarets were reported to be interested in him back in December and considering their summer sales last summer, with Nick Pope, Nathan Collins, Dwight McNeil and Max Cornet all leaving for sizeable fees, this potential switch seemed realistic.

However, the Lancashire outfit didn't cough up the money needed to secure the Sweden international's services, though they could be in a much better position to do so this summer with the club likely to be in the Premier League and Gyokeres set to have just one year remaining on his contract during the summer.

The Sky Blues will be desperate to retain him beyond the end of the summer window but owner Doug King could be willing to sell him if that means avoiding the possibility of losing him for nothing on the expiration of his contract next year.

With Michael Obafemi only on loan at Turf Moor at this stage and Ashley Barnes' contract coming to an end in the summer, a switch to Lancashire seems like a no-brainer for Gyokeres if Kompany's side are promoted at the end of this term.

Not only would he have the opportunity to step up to the Premier League - but he may also win plenty of game time. However, that isn't guaranteed.

With the top-flight experience he has under his belt, Jay Rodriguez could be one of the first names on the teamsheet next season and with Kompany usually playing with just one up top, that could be damaging for the 24-year-old in his quest to start regularly.

Lyle Foster is another player that Kompany will want to involve regularly after forking out a reported €7m to recruit the South African during the summer window.

And with Barnes, Obafemi and Halil Dervisoglu all potentially leaving the club at the end of this term, Kompany may want to bring in another forward on top of Gyokeres.

With this in mind, the Coventry man may find himself behind others in the pecking order if he doesn't make a bright start to life at Turf Moor and that isn't ideal considering he will need time to adapt to the top flight.

This is something Gyokeres needs to bear in mind if he gets the opportunity to link up with the Clarets this summer. The grass isn't always greener elsewhere - and he knows he will always have an opportunity to start under Mark Robins at his current club.