Opinion: The missing jigsaw piece that Gary Rowett must acquire at Millwall this summer

Sitting comfortably in 10th place this season Millwall will be pleased with their efforts in a league full of quality.

Gary Rowett’s men have been solid at the back this year and this is the sole reason the team are sitting as prettily as they do.

Their strong defensive effort has seen them lose just two of their last 12 games.

However, it’s been clear to see where the Lions problems have been. They’ve managed just 35 goals in their 36 league games, that’s on par with a Rotherham side who sit in 22nd place.

Where could Millwall have been if they had a proven goal scorer up top?

The best teams in the league of course start with a stable foundation but they all possess the quality of a classy number nine who can win them games even when they’re not playing at their best.

Norwich have Teemu Pukki, Brentford, Ivan Toney and Reading, Lucas Joao, but sadly Millwall boss Rowett cannot call on such class to convert his side’s 0-0 draws into a victory.

Millwall have tried no fewer than six strikers including Troy Parrott who’s loan deal from Tottenham was less than successful. The Spurs man played 11 games for Millwall but was unable to score in any of these performances despite holding a lot of promise.

Matt Smith, Tom Bradshaw, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Mason Bennett as well as others have all been given their chance to try and grab the permeant starting spot up top, but none have been clinical enough to make a difference.

None of Rowett’s strikers have scored more than four goals this season, something that is simply not good enough if a side want to compete with the very best at the top of the league.

Many would look to Sunderland’s Charlie Wyke as a potential signing ahead of next season or Peterborough’s Jonson Clarke-Harris who have both managed 21 goals this season.

Wyke is also rumoured to be stalling over a new contract at the Stadium of Light and could be available at a cut price value.

If Millwall can improve their attacking options ahead of next season they stand a great chance of battling for the play-offs.

Rowett must do everything he can to ensure they start next season with a prove goal scorer. It’s a glaring issue that needs addressing.