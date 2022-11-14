Opinion: The major positive that could arise if Luton Town were to appoint Neil Critchley

Luton Town will be using the early stages of this international break to continue their search for Nathan Jones’ successor, following the Welshman’s appointment at Southampton last week.

There have been a few names mentioned in association with the current vacancy at Kenilworth Road, with a Football League World exclusive revealing that Jonathan Woodgate and Gary O’Neil were two names on the list.

An update from Football Insider last week claimed that Neil Critchley and Mark Bonner were also being considered by the Championship club, however, the latter has since addressed the rumours and has reiterated his commitment to Cambridge United.

It remains to be seen how Luton’s managerial situation plays out, with the club’s CEO Gary Sweet telling Luton Today that they have monitored the managerial market well before Jones’ departure.

Whilst losing Jones is certainly a blow, it has provided the Luton hierarchy with an opportunity to find someone who can advance the foundations left by Jones.

Quiz: Which club did Luton Town sell these 19 players to?

1 of 19 Curtis Davies Wolves West Brom Birmingham Aston Villa

The betting odds suggest that Critchley is the favourite as things stand, with the 44-year-old without work after leaving Aston Villa when the Premier League outfit parted company with Steven Gerrard.

Should Critchley be tasked with overseeing the next era at Luton, then one major positive that could come from the appointment is that there is a chance that he would opt for a formation that currently reflects the personnel within the squad.

In the likes of Fred Onyedinma, Harry Cornick and Alfie Doughty, Luton have real attacking threats in wide areas, however, the club have operated for a long time without wingers.

Not only does a system that incorporates wide players make sense now, it also makes sense for the future, with exciting individuals like Carlos Mendes Gomes and Dion Pereira out on loan at present.

Of course, the variations of 5-3-2 that Luton have operated in recent months has brought a fair amount of success but heading into a new era, switching this up may bring even better results.

Should Critchley be given the keys at Kenilworth Road and he believes that work needs to be done to make an alteration like the one mentioned above, then he would have the January transfer market to address certain things.