Opinion: The decision QPR boss Michael Beale needs to make amid growing Rangers links

Once again Michael Beale’s position at QPR is being called into question.

The Rangers boss has already had to confirm his commitment to the club already this season amid speculation linking him to the then vacant position at Wolves.

While the struggling Premier League side were unable to convince the 42-year old to make the switch to the Molineux to replace Bruno Lage, perhaps Scottish giant Rangers will have greater sway on his mind, having been linked with taking charge at the club.

Because, of course, Beale has already enjoyed great success with Rangers in the past.

It was only 12 months ago that he left Ibrox with Steven Gerrard as the pair made the switch to Aston Villa.

During their three years in Scotland they led the club back to the pinnacle of domestic football, ending Celtic’s nine year reign at the top.

Gerrard and Beale delivered a first title triumph since 2011, and built the team that Giovanni van Bronckhorst led to a Europa League final last season.

Beale went his separate ways from Gerrard at the end of the season, instead opting to move from Villa to QPR by becoming the main man on his own.

So far his life with the Championship club has brought a lot of positives.

While a poor run of form heading into the World Cup has put a slight negative sheen on things in recent weeks, a 7th place standing in the league is still a great position for this team to be in.

Beale’s side have played some great football and have adapted to their new coach’s style of play rather quickly.

There were always going to be ups and downs, but to walk away already would be quite disappointing.

Quiz: 10 of these 25 QPR facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 QPR were founded in 1872 True False

The allure of Rangers is obvious, they guarantee a title fight every year, as well as a shot at European football at the absolute pinnacle level.

But returning to Ibrox, even in a greater role than last time, feels like a step backwards for the Englishman.

Beale has the chance to really build something at Loftus Road, and a great opportunity to bring the team back to the Premier League for the first time since 2015.

Abandoning that after just a few months would not reflect well on him, which was surely part of thinking behind rejecting Wolves very recently.

Part of that rejection of the Premier League side also involved a very public affirmation of his loyalty to the club. It would be a huge turnaround to then throw that away for Rangers.

Putting an end to this speculation should be the obvious next step for Beale, to end any doubt of where his future lies.