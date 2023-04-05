Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick is reportedly under consideration for the vacant managerial position at Leicester City as they begin the search for Brendan Rodgers' replacement.

According to Sky Sports, Carrick and Burnley manager Vincent Kompany are both "highly thought of" at the King Power Stadium, but there are doubts over whether the pair would be interested in taking the role with their teams currently involved in the Championship promotion race.

The Foxes are without a manager after Brendan Rodgers' departure on Sunday, with the Northern Irishman leaving the club sitting 19th in the Premier League, two points from safety.

Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha is flying into the UK today to step up the managerial search and the club are reportedly considering opting for an interim manager until the summer to secure survival before making a long-term appointment.

It is no surprise to see Carrick attracting attention from top flight clubs after the outstanding job he has done at Middlesbrough, transforming a side who were struggling towards the bottom of the table into serious automatic promotion contenders.

The 41-year-old has proven his managerial credentials beyond doubt, displaying an excellent tactical ability and man management that suggest he would be more than capable of making the step up.

But Carrick should be incredibly cautious about a move to the King Power Stadium should the Foxes make an approach.

Boro are a club on an upward trajectory under his leadership and he is creating something special on Teesside, while Leicester look like a club who are sleepwalking towards relegation and lacking direction.

The Foxes are likely to lose key players such as James Maddison in the summer, which would be a huge blow given the clear influence the England international has on the side.

But perhaps more worringly, it is unlikely Carrick would be given the funds to strengthen the squad and replace the likes of Maddison, with the ownership significantly reducing their investment over recent years, as evidenced by the lack of activity at the club in the previous transfer windows.

If Carrick can improve individual players at Leicester in the same way he has at Boro, then it would not be a surprise to see their fortunes turn around.

But without investment, there will be limit as to what he could achieve at the club, particularly when you consider the emergence of the likes of Newcastle United, Brighton and Brentford who are all beginning to establish themselves as top six challengers.

Carrick should be in no rush to leave Middlesbrough and there is every chance that he will be managing in the Premier League at his current club next season, but there are also likely to be more attractive opportunities that present themselves in the future given Carrick's high-profile status.