This summer has been a busy one at Coventry City.

Having lost star striker Viktor Gyokeres, the Sky Blues have been very busy in the transfer market, making some solid improvements.

Whatever additions they make, though, a big part of their success or non-success this season could come down to whether or not they can keep hold of midfielder Gustavo Hamer, who currently remains at the club.

What is Gus Hamer's contract situation at Coventry City?

Of course, heading into this summer, there was always going to be speculation surrounding Gus Hamer's future at the Coventry Building Society Arena given his current contract situation.

Just like Viktor Gyokeres was, Hamer has now entered the final year of his contract with the Sky Blues.

The midfield maestro's last extension at the club came in March 2022, with the player inking terms on a deal until 2024.

This means that unless he signs a new deal with the club, he will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with another side as soon as January.

Which clubs have been linked to Gus Hamer?

Of course, the other option for Coventry City, rather than to lose Hamer for nothing if he does not agree a new deal, is to move him on for a fee this summer.

If they wanted to do that, the Sky Blues would certainly not be short of suitors.

So far this window, a host of clubs have been linked with the Brazilian-born Dutchman, with Burnley having shown interest, along with Leeds United and Sheffield United more recently.

With Burnley having seen a bid rejected for Hamer earlier this summer, though, it appears they have potentially moved on, with the Clarets reportedly trying to sign Blades' midfielder Sander Berge.

In a domino effect, the Blades are now eyeing Hamer as a replacement for Berge, with a recent report from Football Insider suggesting at this stage it was between the Blades and Leeds for Hamer's signature, with Coventry valuing their man at £12 million.

Should Gus Hamer stay at Coventry City this summer?

It can certainly be argued, though, that if the options for Hamer this summer are Leeds United or Sheffield United, then he would be better off staying at Coventry City and seeing out his contract.

This can be argued for a number of reasons.

First and foremost, whilst there is no doubting that Leeds United are a big football club, ultimately, they are currently playing in the Championship - the same level as Coventry City and promotion from this division, as Leeds well know, does not come easy.

When you factor in that they have a new manager in place, and are still not entirely sure which players they are going to have at their disposal beyond the transfer deadline, a move to Elland Road, which would essentially be banking on them getting promoted, is a big risk.

What about a move to Sheffield United, then? They are in the Premier League and so Hamer would be getting a big upgrade in that sense.

The worry with the Blades is that, on top of losing loanees that starred for them last season in James McAtee and Tommy Doyle, they have also lost Iliman Ndiaye and are now also facing the loss of Sander Berge.

It could be argued the Blades are weaker for their Premier League return than they were in the Championship this past season, and so relegation is a real possibility next campaign.

Is one season in the Premier League really worth leaving a club where you are adored, just to end up back in the Championship next season? I would argue no.

I would argue that the best move for Hamer is to remain at the Sky Blues, and, unless they are promoted, become a free agent at the end of the season.

With no transfer fee to pay, not only will more clubs likely be interested, it would likely also mean a better financial package for Hamer, too.

Given the current teams interested, playing the long game certainly seems the best move for the 26-year-old, particularly when all he has to do to get there is play another season at a great club, with a brilliant manager, and fans that adore him.

