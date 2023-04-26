Italian coach Francesco Farioli has emerged as a surprise contender to replace Tony Mowbray at Sunderland this summer.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Farioli is "appreciated" at the Stadium of Light and is "top of their list" as they consider making a change for next season.

Italian outlet Calciomercato have reiterated Romano's claims, reporting that Farioli is "top of the preferences" for Sunderland and is "ready to get back on track with a new project".

But the Black Cats face significant competition for the 34-year-old, with journalist Adam Leventhal revealing that Watford have held "preliminary discussions" with Farioli, while clubs from Italy, Portugal and Turkey have also reportedly approached him.

Farioli, who worked under Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi at Benevento and Sassuolo, is a highly-rated coach who has had two spells in management in Turkey with Fatih Karagumruk and Alanyaspor, departing the latter in February.

It would be an incredibly harsh decision for the Black Cats to replace Mowbray, who could still deliver promotion in the coming weeks with his side sitting sixth in the Championship table with two games remaining.

But it seems as though Farioli is admired by the club's hierarchy and perhaps we should not be surprised that owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus is prepared to be ruthless, as he demonstrated when sacking Lee Johnson with the club sitting third in League One last January.

There is significant uncertainty over which division the Black Cats will be playing in next season and the Premier League would make them an increasingly attractive proposition, but even in the second tier, Farioli should opt for a move to Sunderland over Watford.

It has been another year of managerial instability at Vicarage Road with Rob Edwards and Slaven Bilic both already dismissed this campaign and Chris Wilder set to be the latest departure in the coming weeks.

You would have to question whether it would be sensible for Farioli to accept a job in those conditions, particularly given the brutal sacking of Edwards, another young, up-and-coming coach, after just 11 games in charge in September.

But it is not just the impatient nature of the club's owners that should concern Farioli. The Hornets squad is in desperate need of a rebuild and after missing out on the play-offs, it is likely they will lose both Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro this summer and the pair will be tough to replace.

He would inherit a much healthier situation at Sunderland with a strong squad already in place, plus the return of captain Corry Evans and prolific striker Ross Stewart to come in the summer, while Louis-Dreyfus would be likely to back him in the market.

Mowbray has built a side that plays attractive, attacking football and he would leave an excellent platform for Farioli to take over.

Farioli will likely have learnt a lot from De Zerbi and after the impact the Italian has made with the Seagulls, if Farioli can take Sunderland to the next level in the same way, it is an exciting prospect given the potential of the club and the huge fan base.

As a club who have spent seven of the last 10 years in the Premier League, there are significant opportunities for success at Watford, but there are few more attractive jobs in the second tier than Sunderland, providing Farioli will be given the resources needed to deliver.