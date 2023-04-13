Speculation is gathering pace that Burnley manager Vincent Kompany is one of the top targets for the vacancy at Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs are on the hunt for a new manager after the departure of Antonio Conte last month, with the Italian parting company with the club by mutual consent after his public criticism of the club's and his players.

Conte's assistant Cristian Stellini is in charge at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium until the end of the season as he attempts to secure a top four finish, but attention is turning to who will replace the Italian longer term.

Kompany's name has been linked to the vacancy for a number of weeks, but a report from The Sun last night claimed that the 37-year-old is now Spurs' top target, with chairman Daniel Levy said to be "blown away" by the work Kompany has done at Turf Moor this season.

The Clarets are already promoted to the Premier League after an outstanding first season under Kompany and it is no surprise that the Belgian is attracting attention.

But if Spurs do make an approach, Kompany should reject a move to London in favour of remaining in Lancashire.

It would no doubt be tough to turn down, but the Spurs job has proven to be increasingly difficult over the years, with big name managers such as Conte and Jose Mourinho both failing to deliver success.

Kompany would be inheriting a divided club after Conte's explosive tenure, with question marks over the attitude of the players and discontent from the fans towards the board, while there are also doubts about star striker Harry Kane's future.

While Kompany would no doubt be able to recruit well after his impressive work in the market at Burnley, it is uncertain whether he would be provided the funds by Levy that would be required to turn Spurs into serious challengers for major trophies.

The widely accepted view is that Kompany is destined for the Manchester City job one day after his illustrious playing career at the club, but moving to Spurs could potentially derail his journey to the Etihad Stadium.

Kompany should consider the career trajectory of Steven Gerrard, who was thought to be a contender to one day replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, with Gerrard impressing north of the border at Rangers. But he left Ibrox to join Aston Villa and after a disastrous stint at Villa Park which saw him sacked in October, Gerrard's managerial reputation has been severely damaged.

Burnley's ambitious next season are likely to extend beyond merely staying up and the progress of the likes of Brighton, Brentford and Fulham in the top flight this campaign offers hope as to what could be possible for the Clarets.

While of course there is a ceiling as to what Kompany can achieve at Turf Moor, recent links with a big money move for AC Milan's Charles de Ketelaere suggest the club will be aiming high this summer.

The Spurs job is too big a gamble for Kompany to take at this stage of his career and he would be better sticking with the Clarets, which could result in more attractive job offers in the future.