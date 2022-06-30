Opinion: The action Huddersfield Town must take amid mounting Nottingham Forest interest

Huddersfield Town will be determined to make the perfect start to the 2022/23 campaign by defeating Burnley on July 29th.

The Terriers produced a plethora of impressive performances in the Championship during the previous term as they managed to clinch a third-place finish in the league standings.

After navigating their way to the play-off final, Huddersfield suffered a narrow defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest who clinched a spot in the top-flight at their expense.

The Reds are unsurprisingly keen to add some fresh faces to their squad as they prepare for life in the Premier League.

One of the players who Forest are believed to be interested in is Harry Toffolo.

According to The Athletic, the Huddersfield defender has emerged as a target for the Reds.

It is understood that although Toffolo is happy at the John Smith’s Stadium, he could be tempted to secure a move to the Premier League this summer.

Considering that Forest are currently short of options at left-back following the departures of Gaetan Bong and Max Lowe, it is hardly a shock that they have been linked with a move for Toffolo.

A stand-out performer in the Championship last season, the defender unquestionably possesses the potential to become a classy operator at the highest level.

For Huddersfield’s sake, they simply have to hold firm this summer as they really cannot afford to lose Toffolo.

As well as making 1 tackle and 1.9 clearances per game in the second-tier during the previous campaign, the left-back provided an attacking threat as was directly involved in 14 goals in 45 appearances.

Having averaged a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.81 at this level, Toffolo will be confident in his ability to replicate these displays in the new term if he stays at Huddersfield.

Whereas the current window represents an opportunity for the Terriers to secure a reasonable fee for the defender due to the fact that his contract runs until 2023, there is no guarantee they will be able to draft in a suitable replacement in the coming months.

Keeping this in mind, Huddersfield shouldn’t really be looking to sell Toffolo unless they receive a huge offer from Forest or another potential suitor.

By signing some fresh faces this summer, Huddersfield head coach Carlos Corberan could potentially oversee another push for promotion with Toffolo in his side.