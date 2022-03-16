Opinion: The 27-year-old who could prove to be a good signing for Fulham this summer

According to Football Insider, Fulham are weighing up a summer move for Portuguese defender Rafael Ramos this summer.

The report states that Fulham boss Marco Silva is aware of Ramos due to connections back in his homeland of Portugal.

The 27-year-old defender, who has made 30 appearances for his current club Santa Clara this term, is considered, according to Football Insider, one of the best defenders in the Primeira Liga, Portugal’s top-flight.

With Fulham looking set for promotion to the Premier League this summer, they will clearly be looking to improve their squad and with that being said, this would be a good move for Fulham to make this summer.

Positional need

Firstly, it looks set to be a position that they are going to need to fill when the summer comes around.

Currently, they have Liverpool loanee Neco Williams starting in the position, but he will of course return to Anfield this summer.

Whilst getting him back if they are promoted to the Premier League is a possibility – it is certainly not guaranteed, and, therefore, Fulham certainly have a requirement in this position.

Aside from Williams they have Kenny Tete on the books, but given that they felt the need to bring Williams in in January, it may be the case that Silva doesn’t quite fancy the Dutchman.

Ready for a step up

Having made 30 appearances for Santa Clara across the Portuguese top-flight and the UEFA Europa Conference League this season, Ramos has already been playing at a high-level of competition and this means he could be well suited to making the step up to Premier League level.

The Premier League is notorious for taking time to get up to speed in, but having already played at a decent level of competition, his transition could be eased, compared to coming up from the Championship, for example.

Having a Portuguese head coach in the dugout in Marco Silva could also help ease this transition, and potentially help Ramos get settled in quickly at Craven Cottage if a move materialised.

All things considered then, the environment at Fulham could be the perfect one for the Portuguese defender to make the move to the Premier League at, giving him the best possible chance to thrive.

No fee, low risk

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, this is a really low risk signing from Fulham’s perspective.

Given that the defender is in the final year of his contract, Fulham would not have to pay a fee for the player if they want to secure his signature this summer.

Whilst promotion to the Premier League comes with its’ riches, that does not mean you should just go and spend it freely, given that you may find yourself back in the Championship the following season.

Therefore, shrewd signings that represent excellent value, like Ramos would do on a free transfer, should always be something that are explored by clubs making the move from the second-tier to the first.

All things considered, then, Rafael Ramos would be a good signing for Fulham this summer.

He fits a positional need, has already played at a high level and with Marco Silva as head coach, has the perfect environment at Craven Cottage that would ease his transition from Portugal to England.

Most importantly, though, he would represent phenomenal value on a free transfer.

This will certainly be an interesting one to watch this summer.