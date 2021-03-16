Opinion: The 24-year-old who could be crucial to potential Bristol City success next season

Despite what looks like a comfortable mid-table finish for Bristol City in this season’s Championship, it is important that they learn from this campaign and look to capitalise next year.

City currently sit in 12th place, 13 points outside of the play-offs and 16 points clear from the drop but they have looked a much better side since the short-term appointment of former Watford manager Nigel Pearson.

The 57-year-old has been given the managerial role until the end of the season after the club sacked Dean Holden after a run of six successive defeats in all competitions left the club in free fall.

Since Pearson has taken control his side have won three of their last five which has almost guaranteed them safety in the division, something which wasn’t so secure just a month ago.

Despite City having seemingly nothing left to play for this year it is important for Pearson to try and show the club why he should be the long-term managerial appointment, and getting the best out of star midfielder Kasey Palmer will certainly help him do that.

24-year-old Palmer was never given the chance to shine at Chelsea where he spent much of his youth career.

After four loan spells to numerous Championship clubs, including Bristol City, Chelsea finally sold the powerful midfielder to The Robins in 2019.

Since signing for City, Palmer has struggled to show why he was such an exciting signing for the Championship side.

The former England U21 international was even loaned out at the start of the season to fellow Championship side Swansea where he struggled to make an impact.

It was clear to see that Palmer did not fit into former manager Holden’s system and he was struggling for much needed game time but when Pearson was appointed that all changed.

In the five games Pearson has overseen, Palmer has started all of them missing just a combined 25 minutes across the games.

This trust in Palmer has been rewarded and the Lewisham born midfielder has repaid his manager’s faith having scored twice in his last four appearances, including in Saturday’s 3-0 away win at struggling Birmingham City.

Palmer looks in the form of his career at the moment and it was never in doubt that a player who has represented England at every level up until the senior side has an abundance of talent.

Pearson appears to be the manager who can bring the best out of the young playmaker something that all Bristol City fans will be excited by.

In a tough league like the Championship the difference between a mid-table finish and a play-off run could be the quality of one individual and in Palmer, City certainly possess that.

The Bristol City fans have certainly enjoyed Palmer’s recent displays since Pearson took charge after seemingly doubting him earlier in the season. One fan tweeted: “Who knew! Just needed some quality to get the best out of him!”.

Kasey Palmer is quality under the management of a quality manager 🔥👏👏👏👏 — Joe Jones (@joejones1897) March 13, 2021

Palmer has the ability to drive with the ball from deep positions helping to take pressure off of his side and also possesses a delicate touch that can create chances out of nothing, he really is a special player.

It is important that the Robins continue to show faith in their talented midfielder who looks to shine brightest when he is shown support.

A firing Palmer could fire City up the league next campaign.