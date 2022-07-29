Opinion: Temporary exit for Watford could take Man United 20-year-old’s career to the next level

Watford are looking into a loan move for Manchester United’s Ethan Laird according to The Athletic.

The 20-year-old has impressed in loan spells at Milton Keynes Dons and Swansea City in the last couple of seasons, with his development stagnating a touch with limited opportunities at Bournemouth in the second half of last term.

The flying wing back looked destined to compete for a place in the first team at Old Trafford at one stage, but one last temporary move to the Championship would not be a bad choice at this stage.

It is important to delve into how a team is going to play and in that their manager’s style when thinking of loaning out a younger player, and Rob Edwards at Watford could be the perfect fit.

The 39-year-old won the League Two title with Forest Green Rovers last season, deploying a very attacking 3-5-2 system in which Kane Wilson and Nicky Cadden came up with 17 and 19 direct goal contributions each from wing back.

Laird’s defensive side needs a little bit of work, and is part of the reason he struggled to establish himself under Scott Parker at Dean Court, but as a wing back that is not as concerning and the 20-year-old could be the ideal Kiko Femenia replacement at Vicarage Road.

Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Watford played at these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 1. Portman Road 1-0 loss 1-0 win 2-0 loss 2-0 win

Laird only has one year remaining on his contract at Old Trafford, which puts further scrutiny on the level of his performances this term, with the chances increasing that he will be looking for a new permanent destination at the end of the campaign.

In tandem with the likes of Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr in the final third, Laird could be devastating and would be an inspired signing.

Manchester United do not have tonnes of depth, that is to Erik ten Hag’s taste, in the right back or right wing back position, which could be one of the main reasons that Laird has been kept at the club until this stage of the window.

There is no doubt that Laird has a future at the top level, and leading the Hornets back to the top-flight at the first time of asking could see him assert his authority in senior football, not too dissimilarly from how Djed Spence announced himself at Nottingham Forest last season.