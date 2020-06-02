Opinion: Tackling relegation in League Two

Last month, League Two clubs cast a majority vote to end their 2019/20 season early, although it remains subject to English Football League (EFL) ratification.

Whilst the uncertainty over how to recommence the season was removed, the vote has seen a new debate open regarding relegation from the Football League.

During May 15th’s meeting of League Two clubs, the majority voted that relegation from the EFL should be waived for this season although crucially, they also majority voted that promotion from the division should still go-ahead based on a final league placing decided on a point-per-game (PPG) basis.

While the EFL board has accepted the PPG proposal, they remain adamant that if promotion occurs from League 2, then so must relegation.

Currently, Stevenage occupy the last place in the EFL, which if the EFL board rectify the season ending vote to include relegation, will see Stevenage’s 10-year stay in the EFL end with a return to the National League.

Understandably, Stevenage chairman Phil Wallace is furious about what he perceives to be the EFL ignoring the majority wishes of its League Two member clubs.

Last week, Wallace told Stevenage’s club website: “There is absolutely no integrity whatsoever in using a mathematical formula to expel a club from the EFL,”

“That is unjust and wholly wrong. There is absolutely no integrity in allowing teams to play to win promotion, but not allowing teams in the same league to play to avoid relegation.”

Wallace’s grievance is exasperated by his club being just 3 points behind Macclesfield Town with a game in hand. When League Two was suspended on March 13th, Stevenage were 10 points behind Macclesfield. However ironically, the EFL gave Stevenage a fighting chance of avoiding relegation when – on May 7th- they deducted a further 7 points from Macclesfield due to regulation breaches.

Now, the saga has taken a fresh twist, as yesterday (June 1st), Macclesfield were issued with further misconduct charges for alleged breaches of EFL regulations.

Macclesfield replied in a statement that they were “deeply surprised” by the charges” and “will understandably be appealing these charges vehemently”.

Should Macclesfield be given a further points deduction of more than 3 points, then this would see Town fall below Stevenage and into 24th place. However, under the proposed PPG system, Macclesfield would be saved from relegation with an average of 0.86 compared to Stevenage’s average of 0.61 PPG.

Since yesterday, many League Two followers are currently debating these questions:

1) Should relegation be decided on or off the pitch?

Many argue that clubs that abide by EFL regulations have acted responsibly, so should not be punished for doing the right thing. However, others argue that supporters have no control over the affairs of their club, so they receive an unjust punishment when their club is given a justified penalty. This season’s expulsion of Bury FC from the EFL is a case in point.

2) Should relegation even take place from the EFL this season?

Presently, the National League are still debating on how promotion, play-off and relegation issues will be decided having voted in April to end their season early. Unsurprisingly, many of those National League clubs who believe that they could qualify for the play-offs or better, remain adamant that two clubs should be promoted to the EFL ahead of next season.

Many fans of lower league clubs will have huge sympathy with Stevenage, should they be relegated via PPG, yet also feel that it is wrong to deny two National League clubs the chance of promotion this year.

Perhaps, the only fair way to solve this dilemma is for Stevenage to play Macclesfield at a neutral venue in a relegation play-off. Of course, players’ health must take priority, hence both clubs could object to this idea.

Sadly, no matter which idea is used, there will be a loser from Macclesfield, Stevenage or a National League club. A decision that could cost the loser significant revenue and ultimately dramatically change the history of that club, with the potential of leaving supporters without a club.