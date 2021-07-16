Opinion: Swoop for in-demand available player would be perfect move for Cardiff City amid transfer competition

Cardiff City have enjoyed a strong transfer window to date this summer and they have managed to make some promising additions to their squad ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Bluebirds will be determined to challenge for the top-six once again next season and with McCarthy in charge for a full season, there will be expectations that they can be much more consistent than they were last term.

To that end, Cardiff have already managed to strengthen the squad this summer with the additions of James Collins, Mark McGuiness, Ryan Wintle and Ryan Giles.

All four of those players should go on to play key roles within the Bluebirds’ squad next season and all look to be players that add something to the existing options McCarthy has to call upon.

There is still a need to further strengthen for Cardiff in a couple of key areas. According to the latest report from Football Insider, the Bluebirds are aiming to bolster their options in the right-back position before the season starts.

That comes with Perry Ng their first choice in that position at the moment and they are in need of adding some competition for places for the 25-year-old.

Doing that might prove to be vital with the former Crewe Alexandra defender still getting up to speed with life in the English second tier. However, he did show some promising signs in the second half of last term.

Football Insider report that Cardiff have joined the race to secure the signature of the vastly experienced Jack Hunt following his departure from Bristol City earlier this summer.

It is believed that the Bluebirds have emerged as one of the leading contenders for the defender’s signature but that they are also facing competition from newly-promoted Blackpool.

The report added that Hunt’s extensive Championship experience makes him an attractive transfer target for both Cardiff and Blackpool who are both keen to win the race for his signature.

Given Cardiff are a more established Championship side than Blackpool, they should be able to hold an advantage in the race for Hunt this summer. While the experienced defender might also be attracted by the possibility of linking up with a manager of McCarthy’s standing in the English second tier.

The right-back was somewhat of a surprise departure from Bristol City and he showed that he still has plenty to offer last season when he managed to score two goals and provide two assists in his 41 Championship appearances for the Robins.

The 30-year-old was therefore was again able to be a crucial player for his side as he had been in the last few years with the Robins.

Hunt is a player that offers plenty of extra attacking threat getting forwards from the right-back position and he is someone that can offer width and also quality with his delivery into the penalty area.

The defender had managed to register five assists in both the 2019/20 and 2018/19 campaign for Bristol City to underline that attacking quality.

You could see Hunt performing very well as either a right-wing-back or a conventional right-back under McCarthy and there are very few better options in his position that are available this summer, especially on a free transfer.

The 30-year-old is the perfect player for Ng to learn from and continue his maturity as a Championship player. The 25-year-old could work with Hunt on the training ground to develop his knowledge of Championship attackers and McCarthy would have a really strong set of options to choose from in the right-back position.

That sort of strength in depth is crucial for a side looking to challenge for promotion next season, and if Cardiff pull off this free transfer signing then it would be another positive step for them this summer.