Opinion: Swindon Town would be an ideal loan destination for Luton Town forward

Swindon Town will be striving for League Two promotion when the new campaign begins in a month, following a play-off semi-final defeat.

Naturally, the level of ambition and expectations will increase at The County Ground as the new season edges closer to its commencement.

Swindon will have a new manager in charge when they begin their League Two campaign with a trip to Harrogate Town, with Scott Lindsey being appointed as Robins boss following Ben Garner’s departure.

Despite the managerial change presenting an opportunity for change, technical director Sandro Di Michele at The County Ground stated the desire for continuity as an integral reason why Lindsey was tasked with taking the job.

Of course, every manager has their own plans and ways of doing things but it would be no surprise if Lindsey takes a similar stylistic and formational approach to last season.

This means that an attacking variation of a 4-3-3 system could once again be implemented.

With the immediate future of Harry Mckirdy likely to continue interest as the summer progresses, and with Louie Barry returning to Aston Villa after a productive loan spell, one player that the Robins could set their sights on is Luton Town’s Josh Neufville.

Highly-rated by the Championship club, Nathan Jones recently stated that there has been a lot of interest in the 21-year-old.

Enjoying a productive loan spell with Yeovil Town last time out, the young forward’s pace, power and attacking intelligence makes him an option that could thrive in League Two.

Impressing whilst in a striking role, Neufville also possesses a good level of adaptability and versatility, and he could be deemed a right-wing option within a front three too.

The Hatters will be looking for a club where Neufville could expect minutes on the pitch, and a club who will be able to progress the youngster too.

Swindon would seemingly cater for that as they have seen lots of young players continue on their upward trajectories at the football club, with Louie Barry and Romoney Crichlow emerging as the latest two who have benefitted from a loan stint at The County Ground.