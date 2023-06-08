It has been a number of weeks now since it appeared that Russell Martin was set to be confirmed as Southampton's new head coach, but we are still waiting for that announcement of the Saints bringing in the former Scotland international defender.

There is a wrangle going on over compensation to take Martin to St Mary's Stadium, with an argument over when the club made their first approach as there are differing fees for a Premier League club to sign Martin and a Championship club.

Swansea are due less money from a team in their division if they wanted to take Martin but with the argument being that the Saints were still officially in the Premier League at the time of their approach, they want the higher figure for the 37-year-old and that is what is causing a delay.

Eventually you'd expect the deal to get done and that will mean Swansea need to look for a new head coach, and several names have already been linked, including Oscar Garcia and Gregg Berhalter, and now former Swansea assistant Chris Davies looks to be the first choice for the club when Martin leaves.

If Swansea want the nearest thing to Martin though in terms of style of play then they need to approach Manchester City for their under-21's head coach Brian Barry-Murphy.

Who is Brian Barry-Murphy?

Barry-Murphy had a modest playing career as a central midfielder, playing for the likes of Preston North End and Sheffield Wednesday but his most significant contributions were at Bury where he played over 200 times in the EFL.

Barry-Murphy spent the last eight years of his playing career at Rochdale, but for the majority of that he focused on being a first-team coach at Spotland, and in 2019 - a year after permanently retiring from the playing side of the game - he was named as the club's manager and his possession style of play with a lower league squad was highly praised by some.

Despite being relegated to League Two with Rochdale in 2021, Barry-Murphy was handed the role of Manchester City under-21's boss that very summer and since his appointment they have romped to the Premier League 2 title twice, although he arguably has some of the best talents in the country at his disposal.

Why would Brian Barry-Murphy be a good appointment for Swansea?

Considering Barry-Murphy's only experience of managing in English football at senior level is two full seasons in League One - one of which saw his club relegated - on the face of it it looks like a strange suggestion.

However, Barry-Murphy got a squad that probably wasn't best suited to a possession-based style and at times it looked really good as Rochdale aimed to punch above their weight in the third tier of English football.

Man City obviously saw this and gave Barry-Murphy a chance to work with their brightest talents in the under-21's and many are clearly flourishing under his guidance, meaning that he could be handed the chance to run a first-team club somewhere in the near future.

In his first full season as manager of Rochdale in 2019/20, the Greater Manchester outfit had the highest passing completion rate of any League One side that year, which just showed how Barry-Murphy wants his teams to play even if he has a lack of resources to make it work to full effect.

Swansea though already have that style coached into them by Martin and that is why Barry-Murphy would be the perfect man to come into the fold and continue Martin's work - perhaps the club won't end up considering him but he's certainly someone that should be high on the shortlist.