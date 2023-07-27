Highlights Russell Martin's departure from Swansea City has disrupted the progress made towards the end of last season.

Michael Duff has the opportunity to continue the promising development but will have to cope without key players like Ryan Manning.

Tomas Galvez, a highly-rated attacking full-back, could be a suitable option for Swansea's left wing-back position and deserves consideration from Duff.

Two years after Swansea City had a big reset following the departure of Steve Cooper, they are having to rebuild again after Russell Martin moved from South Wales to Southampton.

Martin's style was never going to work immediately due to the complexity of it, but towards the end of last season when City won eight of their last 10 matches, things looked to be coming together nicely.

But at the worst possible time, Martin has departed when it looked as though things were looking up - but, enter Michael Duff, who now has the chance to carry on something that was developing very well.

Duff will, of course, have to do without some of the tools Martin had, with Ryan Manning heading to the Saints on a free, Joel Piroe is likely to leave with less than 12 months remaining on his contract and others such as Joel Latibeaudiere and Morgan Whittaker have departed this summer as well.

The ex-Barnsley boss has been backed in the early stages of the window though, with Josh Ginnelly arriving on a free from Hearts and the additions of Josh Key and Jerry Yates - the latter for a significant seven-figure fee from Blackpool.

Loan deals for Brighton goalkeeper Carl Rushworth and Newcastle right-back Harrison Ashby are set to follow, but if one position is proving to be problematic this summer, it's at left wing-back.

Losing Manning, who scored five times and notched 10 assists last season, was always going to be difficult, but targets such as Lee Buchanan and Jamal Lewis have snubbed the Swans in order to head to Championship rivals.

Blues take on Michael Duff and Swansea City in their opening league match.

Duff may have to dip into the loan market again to sort this particular position out though, and there could be a solution waiting at Premier League champions Man City.

They have already sent one young left-back, Josh Wilson-Esbrand, out on loan to Stade Reims in France, but City could let Galvez have a taste of regular football for the very first time at senior level if Swansea become interested.

Who is Tomas Galvez?

Born in London to a Spanish father and a Finnish mother, Galvez spent his youth career with Watford before being picked up by City in 2021.

Galvez was a regular for City's under-18's in his first season at the Etihad Stadium and by the 2021-22 campaign he was starting for their under-21's, and then split his time last season between the two age groups, scoring three goals and racking up six assists.

Whilst Galvez is yet to make his first-team debut for City, he has been capped by the Finland national team when starting in a friendly against Sweden in January this year - he played for the Finnish side at five different youth levels before deciding to commit to his mother's country on a full-time basis.

What kind of player is Tomas Galvez?

Like many new age full-backs, Galvez is a very attacking player who is quick and has a bit of flair about him.

That is why he would suit the Swansea system as a wing-back as he loves to get forward and as shown for City's under-18's and 21's, he likes to create goals and score them too.

He does of course lack experience but players like Galvez have to start somewhere in the men's game, and if he's going to have a chance at City then the likelihood is that he will have to go out on loan somewhere.

Standing at just 5 ft 8 in, Galvez is a pretty slight full-back but if Swansea go in for him and land him, then his responsibilities will be more on the attacking front as the club's only outlet down the left-hand side.

The Swans may opt for someone else in that position, but Galvez is certainly a player that should be on Duff's radar.