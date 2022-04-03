Opinion: Swansea must pursue 26-year-old soon to be free agent to solve key issue this summer

Swansea City are heading into their first summer under Russell Martin hoping to build on solid foundations.

It was a chaotic pre-season last season for the Swans, with Steve Cooper departing half way through before Martin was appointed.

It meant the former MK Dons manager didn’t have too much time to plan for the season with his new side, with recruitment becoming an after thought.

However, they still did manage to bring in some talented individuals who have had a major impact already this season.

The likes of Jamie Paterson, Joel Piroe and Michael Obafemi have all impressed so far with more additions needed in the summer transfer window if the Swans are to reach their potential under Russell Martin.

One area that needs to be focussed upon is the playmaking department. Swansea have been heavily reliant on their ability to put chances away, so bringing in additional creativity to support Jamie Paterson could be crucial to hitting their stride next season.

For example, the Swans average 10.4 shots per game which places them six places off the bottom.

One player that could fix that issue is John Swift, who has had a remarkable season for a struggling team. Swift has always been a source of creativity for Reading and has the ability to win games by himself.

In fact, if he wasn’t available this season, Reading could find themselves firmly in the bottom three. For Swansea though, he’s a realistic free transfer target.

With 13 assists this season, he’s the leagues best creator while also chipping in with 13 goals. In addition to that, he averages 2.7 key passes per game which is the leagues highest, providing big chances consistently for his teammates.

With the attacker likely to leave the Royals at the end of his contract in the summer, Swansea should look to make a move for him.

Given speculation of significant interest in Swift from the Premier League, completing a deal for the 26-year-old may not be easy for the Championship club to do.

But if they do at least have a go here, and pull it off, there can be no denying it would be a huge statement of intent, and the signing of Olivier Ntcham following his departure from Celtic last summer, shows that Swansea are no strangers to a free agent transfer coup.

This would certainly be another of those, in a position where they really need it.