Opinion: Swansea joining the transfer race for 25-year-old could signal the end for one player

Swansea City appear to be the latest team to enter the race for Scotland international John Souttar when the January transfer window arrives, with Planet Swans revealing that Russell Martin is interested in acquiring the 25-year-old.

After two nightmare injury-hit seasons, Souttar has regained his fitness and also his form in the top flight of Scottish football as part of a Hearts side who sit third in the Premiership table.

Three goals from defence has seen Souttar re-emerge into the Scotland international squad and he made his presence felt last month by scoring in a World Cup qualifier against Denmark.

The Daily Record believe that the centre-back wants to leave Scotland which is a blow to both Celtic and Rangers who both want to acquire him, but Swansea would have much competition with the likes of Stoke, Blackburn Rovers, Queens Park Rangers and a whole host of other clubs tracking Souttar.

Swansea’s apparent interest could signal the end though for one player who signed over the summer and that is young Rhys Williams.

The 19-year-old arrived from Liverpool in a bid to gain more first-team football, having been thrown in at the deep end at Anfield last season after an injury crisis in defence.

Williams performed well in some matches but it was decided that after the return to fitness of the likes of Joe Gomez and Virgil Van Dijk that the Preston-born defender needed to experience the rigours and demands of the EFL.

Swansea were selected as the destination for Williams but it’s not exactly gone well, with the teenager making just four league appearances so far under Russell Martin.

Three of those have been starts and the most recent came this past weekend against Reading, where for one goal in particular Williams was caught lacking as Andy Carroll – not the paciest of players by any means – raced away before getting the better of the defender again and scoring.

The interest in Souttar suggests that Martin is not entirely happy with his current options at the back and with his lack of game-time so far this season, you have to feel that there is a strong chance that Williams will head back to Liverpool in January where his options will be assessed.