Opinion: Swansea City would be taking something of a risk with this potential Andre Ayew replacement

For Swansea City it is inevitable that they will have to replace Andre Ayew before the start of next season.

Given the reports around the size of his wage packet, it is perhaps no surprise that the Ghanaian has been confirmed as moving on from the club, after they missed out on promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.

But while Ayew’s departure will have likely cleared some space in the budget at The Liberty Stadium, it has also left the club with a significant goalscoring void to fill.

Ayew has finished as Swansea’s top league scorer in each of the past two seasons, netting 33 goals in that period to twice help Steve Cooper’s side reach the Championship play-offs, only to twice be left disappointed in the promotion lottery.

So with Ayew now on his way, the task of finding someone to make a similar sort of impact in front of goal at The Liberty, has already begun.

Thomas Henry, who scored 21 league goals for OH Leuven in Beligum last season had been linked, but it has since been suggested that the 26-year-old will be out of the Welsh club’s price range this summer.

Now, another target has emerged for Swansea, in the form of striker Joel Piroe from Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven, who is said to be a contender to lead the line regularly for the Welsh club if he joins, with Swansea apparently hopeful of getting a deal done for a fee of around £1million.

But while the prospect of bringing in a striker from a club with the size and pedigree of PSV, it is worth noting that there would be a fair few risks with this potential move.

At just 21-years-old, Piroe has made just 14 appearances and scored only three goals during his time as part of Eindhoven’s first-team.

A loan spell with Sparta Rotterdam last season meanwhile, yielded just two goals in 18 appearances, meaning Piroe’s record is not one that really suggests he has the goalscoring instinct to replace the influence of Ayew at this moment in his career.

In fairness to Piroe, much of his game time with PSV has come from the bench, so he has perhaps not had a full opportunity to make an impact in front of goal for his parent club.

But while that may give him some leeway in terms of a response to questions around his goalscoring record, it does leave you wondering if his relative lack of experience means he is actually ready for the challenge and expectation of leading the line for a Swansea side who will be aiming to build on their run to the play-off final this season.

Of course, Swansea have already completed one striker signing this summer, although that is another that feels more like one for the future, with 19-year-old Kyle Joseph joining after scoring five goals in 20 games for Wigan Athletic as they narrowly avoided relegation from League One.

So with Joseph a player who could have much of the same questions levelled at him as could be asked of Piroe at the minute, you wonder whether Swansea may have to reassess their striker targets, if they are to enjoy same sort of goalscoring threat that they have benefitted from with Ayew, in the past few years.