Opinion: Swansea City simply can’t consider the sale of key asset this summer

Swansea City must avoid the sale of Joel Piroe this summer at all costs.

The forward has been linked with a potential move away from South Wales this summer and it has been revealed that the club would consider an offer for the Dutchman.

But the team has already lost an important member of last season’s squad in Flynn Downes, who departed for West Ham earlier in the transfer window.

While this is Swansea’s business model in action, earning big fees from important players that were bought at a much lower cost, the loss of two key players from the previous campaign would be far too detrimental to the club’s ambitions.

Downes has been replaced with a cheaper alternative in the experienced Joe Allen, which could prove to be quite an impressive bit of business over the next 12 months.

However, finding an adequate replacement for Piroe and his 17 goals from last season will be much more difficult.

At 22-years old, the former PSV Eindhoven forward will only improve as he continues to develop his game.

Having a striker in the side capable of performing this well could be crucial in determining how the team is going to perform this season.

Admittedly it has been a less than ideal start to the Championship for Swansea, but it is still early days.

The 3-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers left a lot to be desired following a promising end to the previous campaign.

But there is still plenty of time for everything to come together under Martin this season, and upcoming fixtures against Blackpool and Millwall offer the team a great chance at putting some more points on the board.

Swansea should be patient and wait another year before considering the sale of Piroe.

If he can continue to perform at a high level then his value will likely only rise over the next 12 months.

And the Swans will benefit from that on the pitch as well as off it, giving the team the best chance possible of fighting for promotion.

The club should instead be using the last few weeks of the transfer window to turn their attention towards improving the existing squad to back Martin and his ideas.