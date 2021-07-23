Opinion: Swansea City should target this Middlesbrough player if Matt Grimes departs

It is a summer of change at Swansea City. After two years of leading the club to the play-offs, Steve Cooper has left his position at The Swans, whilst it is expected that there will be several changes in regard to personnel on the pitch in what remains of this transfer window.

Marc Guehi and Freddie Woodman have both headed back to their respective parent clubs, and Andre Ayew is now out of contract with the club – three very influential players to Swansea’s recent success.

According to The Athletic, Conor Roberts and Matt Grimes could also move on this summer, with the latter attracting the attention of a whole host of clubs.

Grimes has been a big reason as to why Swansea tend to dominate the midfield.

His technical ability is superb and he is tenacious out of possession. Grimes’ vision and passing range make him a player who could certainly play at Premier League level, and it is no real surprise to see top-tier clubs linked with him.

Should Grimes depart, he will leave a glaring void in the middle of the park, and whoever the club brings in as a potential replacement would have a seriously big task ahead of them.

However, one player that is deserving of a chance like that is Middlesbrough’s Lewis Wing.

The 25-year-old has never been given the minutes he deserves at Boro, and when George Saville departed, it seemed that Wing would finally get the start of this Championship campaign to impress.

Whilst he still has every opportunity of being in Neil Warnock’s plans for next season, the signing of Matt Crooks and the expected arrival of Martin Payero may hinder his chances.

Wing enjoyed an excellent season with Rotherham, and although it was a season that ended in relegation, he consistently shone in the middle of midfield.

Similar to Grimes, Wing’s technical ability ranks amongst some of the highest in the division and he helps dominate the midfield battle by constantly ticking the ball over and working relentlessly out of possession.

Swansea are a side who follow quite a strict and focused recruitment process, where technical ability tends to rank above all other attributes, and that is what the midfielder brings in abundance.

The potential departure of Grimes would be a big loss for Swansea, but Wing offers some sort of solution.

22 things all Swansea City fans simply must know – But do you?

1 of 22 In what year were Swansea City formed? 1912 1920 1928 1936