Opinion: Swansea City should reignite interest in 29-year-old with 2022/23 countdown on

Swansea City do not have the financial ammunition in this summer transfer window as they have had in the not too distant past.

Therefore, in Russell Martin’s first full pre-season at the club it is important they are canny operators in the transfer market.

There will be a large portion of players available that the Scotsman does not believe will fit into his style of play, narrowing the player pool considerably and putting further importance on how shrewd they can be in the market.

There is not a natural right wing back option that jumps off the page in looking at the Swans’ squad at the moment with Kyle Naughton transitioning into a ball playing centre back under Martin.

One player who could fill this hole in the side, and has proven that he is capable of fitting in under the former Norwich City defender is Cyrus Christie.

The 30-time Republic of Ireland international is a free agent after reaching the end of his contract at Fulham, and will be on the radar of a large amount of Championship clubs.

Still in the early years of three at the back being more common than not in the EFL, as almost a specialist right wing back, Christie will be a valued commodity wherever he goes, and their pre-existing relationship could put the Swans in a strong position to beat competition to his signature.

Quiz: The celebrities that support Swansea City – But how well do you know them?

1 of 20 What is Catherine Zeta-Jones famous for? Acting Singing Dancing TV Presenter

Christie was not able to replicate the influence of Ethan Laird at right wing back in South Wales in the first half of last season, but hardly any players at second tier level would have, on a free it would be smart business.

The 29-year-old is likely going to have to take a pay-cut, compared to what he was on at Fulham, wherever his next move may be, and if the Swans can offer him a competitive package it would be a good fit.

Christie proved his fitness and chipped in with eight goal contributions in 23 league starts after arriving on loan in January, and the Swans could live to regret not keeping him around if he does sign for a direct rival in the second tier.