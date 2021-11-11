Opinion: Swansea City should pursue permanent Manchester United transfer agreement

Swansea City should be considering a permanent move for current Manchester United loanee Ethan Laird.

Laird is currently enjoying his second loan spell under Russell Martin’s leadership having spent the second half of last season on loan at Milton Keynes Dons. The 20-year-old has adjusted brilliantly to the Championship and is thriving in Martin’s current three at the back system at right wing back.

First team opportunities at Old Trafford do not appear forthcoming and his services may well be affordable with his contract up at the end of next season. Come the end of the season Laird may well have many suitors with other clubs aware of potential value due to his contract situation.

Swansea, with the upper hand of having him at the club right now, need to make sure they are at the front of that queue. Outside, Jamie Paterson and Joel Piroe, Laird has arguably been the Swans’ most influential player in their recent upturn in form.

Wing backs are so crucial to stretching the pitch and successfully carrying out the brand of football Martin is looking to implement at the moment. Jake Bidwell on the left is an experienced Championship campaigner, looking ahead to the project Martin is at the beginning of in South Wales, he will need an equally good counterpart on the right flank.

Chances to bring in a player of Laird’s ability with such a high ceiling do not come around very often and with the Swans in a position of influence they should take advantage. In competing against clubs with parachute payments this season and in years to come if Swansea stand a chance it is essential they find value where others cannot and Laird is a prime example.

United may well offer the precocious 20-year-old a new contract and then the situation becomes a lot more complicated with a potential transfer fee for Laird’s services substantially increasing.

Russell Martin will have a long list of players he would like to recruit in January and in the summer of 2022, but someone who has already proven they fit in perfectly with his progressive ideas would hugely improve their chances of competing at the top end of the Championship moving forwards.