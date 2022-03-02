Opinion: Swansea City should pursue permanent agreement with 29-year-old

Swansea City may have to be patient in their summer transfer window operations, such is the post-pandemic climate at a club who have recently stopped receiving parachute payments, and therefore securing the future of players within their squad could be crucial to a successful pre-season.

A lot was made of Ethan Laird’s departure in January, with the 20-year-old being recalled by Manchester United and sent back out on loan to Bournemouth, although the Swans have been able to cover for a lot of what he offered with the addition of Cyrus Christie.

The 29-year-old versatile full back arrived on loan from Fulham until the end of the season, with the 29 time Republic of Ireland international’s contract at Craven Cottage expiring this summer.

Any extension under Marco Silva looks extremely unlikely after Christie did not manage a single league minute for Fulham in the first half of the season, presenting an opportunity for Swansea to pounce.

Christie’s performances may well be turning heads in other places with value to be had with a player who will not require a transfer fee to join a new club this summer.

The Swans should be opening negotiations with the player and potentially even his parent club to ensure that they are at the front of the queue, should he become available on a free transfer in the summer.

The Swans cannot throw their weight around in the market as they have done in recent years and Russell Martin is aware that they will act smartly to assemble a promotion pushing squad in the coming years.

At 29, Christie may well not be a player whose performance levels are going to increase substantially, but he certainly provides an option of the required standard for at least another year and would allow resources to be focused on other areas of the pitch in the next transfer window.

Christie has been a very consistent performer at second tier level over the years and should grow into his role at Swansea further, for having spent more time fine tuning his skillset and how it can be most effective in Martin’s brand of football.