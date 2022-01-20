Opinion: Swansea City should join Bristol City, Birmingham and QPR in the race for 22-year-old after transfer revelation

Swansea City centre-back Rhys Williams is set to return to Liverpool after failing to establish himself as a regular in South Wales, according to the Daily Mail.

Making just five league appearances under Russell Martin, it’s safe to say the 22-year-old hasn’t benefitted from his time at the Swansea.com Stadium and after playing regularly for his parent club last term in the midst of an injury crisis, he would have been hoping to establish himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet in the Championship.

This is why a likely recall is the best possible option for him to take at this moment in time – and may work out for the best for the Swans if they bring in a replacement who proves to be a real asset in their quest to push up the table.

One man they should be looking at is Dion Sanderson, who returned to Wolverhampton Wanderers from his loan spell at Birmingham City earlier this month but is now set to be heading out on loan again with the centre-back seemingly surplus to requirements at Molineux for the time being.

The Blues, Bristol City and Queens Park Rangers are all thought to be in the race for his temporary signature – but Swansea should also be putting their hat in the ring with Williams on his way and be confident of winning the race.

Birmingham moved quickly for Manchester United’s Teden Mengi when Sanderson’s departure was confirmed, so unless they cash in on Harlee Dean, it would be hard to see Lee Bowyer’s men return for him as they work on a ‘one in, one out’ basis.

One side that are currently focusing on recruiting in this position is QPR, with Mark Warburton publicly admitting they need another option at the back in their quest to sustain their promotion push.

However, Yoann Barbet, Rob Dickie and Jimmy Dunne have all established themselves as fan favourites at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium and don’t look to be dropping out of the starting lineup anytime soon, barring an injury or suspension.

This is why a QPR move for Sanderson may not be the best move for his career despite the R’s league position, providing the likes of Bristol City and Swansea with a better chance of winning his signature.

The former have lost Nathan Baker for the foreseeable future following a concussion injury, potentially putting them in the driving seat to recruit the defender, but the Swans’ transition project is an exciting one and a factor Martin’s side could utilise to attract the ex-Birmingham man to Wales, also bearing in mind that the Robins may not actually be pursuing him after all.

He, in turn, should have the confidence to force his way into the starting lineup considering his performances at St Andrew’s earlier in the season. So this seems like a good potential deal for all parties.