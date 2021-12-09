Opinion: Swansea City should do all they can to secure deal for EFL defender

Swansea City will be hoping to put together a strong second half of the campaign to trouble the play-off positions as the season progresses.

The Swans are currently in 14th place in the Championship standings but are sitting a mere seven points from the top-six, which will be the ultimate objective as 2022 looms.

In pursuit of achieving yet another top-six finish, Russell Martin will be hoping to add to his squad and strengthen in certain areas.

Swansea have already emerged as an interested party in two players that Martin knows very well, with MK Dons pair Harry Darling and Andrew Fisher on the radar at the Championship club, as per a report from Football Insider.

Darling, 22, has been a regular under Liam Manning this season, with the centre-back putting in consistently good performances.

The young centre-back already possesses the physical abilities and frame to dominate both battles on the ground and in the air, whilst he also reads the game exceptionally well, assessing the situation before stepping in and regaining possession.

Given MK Dons’ focus on keeping the ball and wearing teams down, Darling’s technical ability and passing range has been on show all season.

He is also confident and difficult to stop when bringing the ball out, and he can sometimes be found dribbling through midfield with pace, in a similar manner to Rob Dickie at QPR.

There are a lot of desirable attributes that Darling could bring to the Swansea backline, and given his ability to constantly impress at League One level, he should be able to adapt to the rigours of higher tier football just fine.

Martin will also know Darling very well and be an excellent judge of his character because whilst being a capable footballer is often the vast majority of transfer decisions, it is also about bringing the right people who fit the vision.

Should Swansea not react quick enough, it will be no surprise to see other Championship clubs, or even beyond, start enquiring about his services.

Given his age, importance to the team, and MK Dons’ play-off ambitions, Darling will not come cheap.