Opinion: Swansea City should consider recalling 21-year-old to bolster squad depth

Swansea City have turned their season around in style since the international break and will be eyeing a place in the Championship‘s top six under Russell Martin.

The Swans have won six of their last seven league outings and as things stand, they have an outside chance of breaking into the automatic promotion places at some stage.

Swansea do not boast the strength in depth of some of the sides around them in the second tier, and for that reason it feels more likely than not that they fall away from the top two picture.

However, reinforcements in the January transfer window could change that and utilising some of their talented players currently thriving away from the club on loan could be a cost-effective way of doing that.

Looking at how Ollie Cooper has stepped up to Championship level this season after being a key player for Newport County in League Two last term, may suggest that Morgan Whittaker or even Kyle Joseph, who are both performing very well in League One, could be capable of contributing for the Swans in the second half of the season.

Whittaker stands out as a player who has always had the raw ability to play at Championship level, and at 21 he appears to be maturing into a very capable versatile forward.

The former Derby County man is one of the first names on Steven Schumacher’s table-topping team sheet at Plymouth Argyle at the moment, averaging a goal contribution every other game in League One, and his versatility could make him a viable squad option for Martin, if the Swans are to sustain a position in the top six.

Outside of the go-to duo when fit of Joel Piroe and Michael Obafemi, at the moment the Swans are relying on Luke Cundle, Liam Cullen and Armstrong Oko-Flex to provide competition for places with Jamie Paterson out of the side through injury.

Oko-Flex, Cundle and Cullen are still developing their skillsets and cannot be relied upon consistently at the top end of the Championship.

Whittaker’s dribbling and shooting ability this season, albeit a level below, suggests that he could be and at least would provide an exciting impact substitute option to Martin, with increased relevance due to the introduction of five substitutes.

If there are other options in the transfer market for Swansea to bolster their forward line in January, then they should probably take that opportunity with Whittaker performing at such a high level at Home Park, but the 21-year-old is certainly worth considering if they are able to bring him back to the club.