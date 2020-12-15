Opinion: Swansea City should consider move for Aston Villa man as future remains unclear

Swansea City supporters have plenty of reasons to feel optimistic that they can make a timely return to the Premier League under the management of Steve Cooper.

The Swans are currently sat third in the Championship table after their opening 18 matches in this year’s league campaign, and will fancy their chances of winning promotion back into the top-flight this term.

The likes of Andre Ayew and Jay Fulton have caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for Cooper’s side, who are set to take on struggling Derby County in their next match on Wednesday evening.

But with a hectic festive schedule still to come for teams in the Championship, squad depth is going to be important to any teams that are looking to keep themselves in the hunt to win promotion.

One area of the Swansea team that could be strengthened in the January transfer window is the attacking options. Cooper has been heavily reliant on Andre Ayew, and the experienced forward has lived up to that expectation, having hit six goals and been on hand to provide two assists in all competitions this term.

But with the fixtures piling up heading towards the New Year, it’s important that they don’t overuse players like Ayew, as an injury could have a significant impact on their bid for promotion into the Premier League.

One player that the Swans should be keeping a close eye on ahead of the January transfer window is Aston Villa forward Keinan Davis.

The forward has made 71 appearances altogether for Villa, but has struggled for consistent game time with Dean Smith’s side this term.

Davis has made four appearances in the 2020/21 season, and has previously been linked with a move to the likes of Derby County and Preston North End in previous transfer windows.

He made six appearances for Aston Villa towards the end of the 2018/19 season, when they won promotion into the Premier League, so he’s certainly got what it takes to succeed in the Championship.

But with game time likely to be limited for the remainder of this year’s campaign, Swansea should certainly consider a move for the Aston Villa forward, who could challenge the likes of Ayew for his starting spot in Steve Cooper’s side.

Competition for places is never a bad dilemma to have as a manager, and signing a striker that is capable of challenging him for his starting spot in the Swansea squad, could see the best out of both Ayew and Davis.