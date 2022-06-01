Opinion: Swansea City should cast their eyes over Barnsley star

Swansea City will be looking to build on Russell Martin’s first campaign in charge in South Wales and mount some sort of promotion challenge during the 2022/23 campaign.

Showing glimpses of promise and excellence last time out, it will now be about adding an element of consistency to their play.

Welcoming several fresh faces last season, and adapting to a new style of football, Martin’s side will seemingly be a lot better equipped for next season’s Championship campaign.

A season bedding in his ideas means that expectations levels are likely to rise at the Swansea.com Stadium, with the Swans finishing inside the play-offs in the two seasons prior to the last.

Recruitment will therefore be crucial for the South Wales club, and whilst it remains to be seen if there will be much of a budget going into the summer months, Barnsley’s Callum Styles is one player who may not prove to be as expensive as first perceived.

The Tykes are in need of raising of funds, due to the loss of revenue that they will generate following their relegation to League One.

A report from the Barnsley Chronicle has claimed that player sales are expected to eliminate any financial issues that the £7-8 million revenue loss that relegation means, is expected to cause.

Styles is an option who can make a big difference in the here and now, whilst he also represents someone who has an incredibly high ceiling and could be an investment opportunity.

There is certainly scope for the 22-year-old to carry on his career and cut it in the Premier League in the future, something that would make a move for him logical.

The midfielder, who has been tasked with playing more advanced, on both wings, in a holding role, and as a left wing-back over the course of the season, proving to possess excellent levels of versatility.

Styles won the EFL’s Young Player of the Season awards during the 2020/21 campaign, playing an integral role in the season that they finished inside the play-offs, before being edged out by the Swans.

The young midfielder is an option who would certainly bolster Swansea’s midfield options, whilst he has proven that he can provide defensive stability and attacking threat from wing-back positions.

With Barnsley looking to raise funds, it is unlikely that they will demand too high of a fee for the young midfielder, especially when there is the possibility of regenerating handsome enough fees for other players too.