Opinion: Swansea City should cast eyes over Bristol City star if Flynn Downes departs for Crystal Palace or Wolves

Ambition levels are likely to increase when the new Championship campaign begins in just under a month at Swansea City, with Russell Martin’s side showing signs of promise during the 2021/22 season.

Martin will be looking to assemble a squad this summer that is capable of competing in and around the play-off positions, after what can be considered a transitional season last time out.

Whilst most of the club’s focus will be going on recruitment, one player who could depart is Flynn Downes, who only arrived at the Swansea.com Stadium last season.

According to the latest reports, the exciting midfielder, who joined from Ipswich Town last summer, is currently being chased by Crystal Palace and Wolves, with an £8 million fee being toouted as a potential asking price for the 23-year-old.

Swiftly emerging as an integral part of Martin’s side, and with the plans he will have in place for the new campaign, Downes’ departure would be a massive loss, however, it is one that they would be able to contend with.

One player that they could target if they are to generate a handsome enough fee for a Downes sale is Bristol City’s Han-Noah Massengo.

25 quiz questions about Swansea City managers from over the years that will really test your knowledge

1 of 25 Russell Martin: How old is he? 35 36 37 38

The Robins midfielder is another who could come with a hefty price tag – despite having a contract that expires next summer – but the ability he is showing now, combined with how high his ceiling is, would certainly justify paying a fee.

An excellent technician, who has there ability to retain possession when being pressed and harried, Massengo can operate in a holding role and can also play slightly more advanced.

A real athlete too, Massengo’s work out of possession is just as important as the work he does when he is on the ball, proving to be a tough opponent to come up against.

It is evident that Martin wants a specific type of midfield operator, with keeping the ball and patience two very important factors when they have the ball.

Massengo has emerged as an integral part of Nigel Pearson’s squad at Bristol City, and whilst Premier League interest could steal this transfer away from the Swans, the project Martin has going on at Swansea, and his immediate proximity to the starting XI at the South Wales club could help lure him to Swansea.