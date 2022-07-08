Opinion: Swansea City should call West Ham back immediately regarding 22-year-old

In what will be Russell Martin’s second season in charge at Swansea City, expectation levels are likely to rise at the Swansea.com Stadium when the new Championship campaign begins.

Last season proved to be a year of transition for Martin and his Swansea side, with the South Wales club showing some exciting signs.

Now, with intelligent recruitment and a continuation of the Swans boss embedding his ideas, they will be targeting the top-six positions during the 2022/23 campaign.

One area of the pitch that has perhaps surged up the priority list is the holding midfield position, following the departure of Flynn Downes.

The sale of the 23-year-old is expected to have generated an eight-figure sum for the Swans, something that could help them bolster several positions.

Joe Allen is reportedly edging closer to a move to the Swansea.com Stadium, with the talented Welsh international a player who will provide an immediate fix to Downes’ departure.

However, a more youthful option could also be targeted, with sustainability in mind, and one player that they could look to target is West Ham’s Conor Coventry.

With the Downes move all happening rather quickly, there did not appear to be too much time for the Swans to assess their own situation.

However, the Hammers central midfielder could be an excellent option for Martin, with Coventry meeting a lot of the demands that Martin places on his midfielders.

A smooth midfield operator, Coventry enjoyed an excellent loan spell at MK Dons last time out, with the Buckinghamshire club’s desire to keep possession something that is prioritised at Swansea.

A player who has an excellent range of passing and is a strong ball carrier, the holding midfielder’s composure and intelligence when in possession stand him out from most in his position.

Out of possession, he is equally as clever, whilst he has good levels of tenacity and desire.

It remains to be seen if the Hammers would be prepared to sell this summer, and if they are willing to sanction his permanent departure, there are not many better-suited clubs, if any, than Swansea City under Martin’s stewardship.