Opinion: Swansea City must take advantage of apparent Fulham transfer stance with this potential deal

With the summer transfer window already moving on to the horizon, clubs will already be identifying the areas of their squads they want to strengthen, once the market reopens.

Judging by recent claims, it seems that one position that Fulham will be looking to add to come the end of the season, is at right-back.

Perhaps not surprisingly given the impressive performances he has produced since arriving on loan from Liverpool in the January transfer window, Fulham are reportedly keen to extend Neco Williams’ spell with the club into next season at the very least.

Meanwhile, subsequent reports have claimed that the Cottagers are also keen, along with Premier League side Burnley, on signing another right-back, Rafael Ramos, from Portuguese top-flight side Santa Clara.

As a result, it looks as though the runaway Championship leaders could be getting plenty of business done on the right-hand side of their defence, and one club who could look to take advantage of that, are Swansea City.

Back in the January transfer window, the Swans strengthened their own options at right-back, with the signing of Cyrus Christie on loan from Fulham themselves, until the end of the season.

Since then, Christie has become an important figure in Swansea’s side, scoring two goals and providing one assist in 12 Championship appearances following his arrival in Wales.

With the 29-year-old backing that up with a string of impressive all round performances, Swansea manager Russell Martin has already admitted that he would like to make that loan move a permanent one in the summer, and it seems Fulham have given him the signal to go-ahead with his pursuit of that deal.

Given the Cottagers are already looking at other right-backs, it seems that Christie does not have a place in Fulham manager Marco Silva’s plans for next season.

As a result, it would make very little sense for the Cottagers to keep the 29-year-old around, if he is going to be behind both Williams and Ramos in the pecking order, as you would expect him to be, given the investment Fulham would have to make to secure the services of that duo for next season.

Indeed, with Christie out of contract at Craven Cottage at the end of the current campaign, Swansea could have the opportunity to get this deal done for free – making sense from a financial perspective – if Fulham do go down the route of those other targets.

Given Christie is already settled in Swansea, and the fact that he knows he can get regular football at the club, as part of a side Martin seemingly has big plans for, you have to feel that such a move would be appealing to the right-back as well.

That of course, is something that those parties could already be considering given the clear stances that have been set out by all involved, which could allow Swansea to get this deal done quickly once the market is open again.

With that in mind, it seems that Fulham’s plans to strengthen their own squad come the summer, could in turn to allow Swansea to do just the same with their side.