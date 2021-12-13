Opinion: Swansea City must line up replacement if player heads back to Liverpool

Swansea City’s inconsistent start to the 2021/22 campaign continued at the weekend as they suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest.

Despite having 75% possession in this fixture, the Jacks’ inability to deliver the goods in a defensive sense came back to haunt them as their opponents sealed all three points thanks to goals from Brennan Johnson, Lewis Grabban, Philip Zinckernagel and Cafu.

One of the individuals who was not selected to feature in this clash was Rhys Williams who has experienced a tough spell at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Since making a temporary move to the Welsh side in the summer transfer window, the defender has struggled to cope with the competitiveness that the Championship is famed for.

In the five league games that he has played for Swansea, Williams has only managed to help his side keep one clean-sheet.

Currently averaging an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.25 in the second-tier, the defender’s immediate future with the Jacks is uncertain as the club are set to enter talks with Liverpool over the possibility of him returning to Anfield next month.

Although it would be a wise decision by the Reds to recall Williams and then send him out to a club who can guarantee him regular football, Swansea cannot afford to sign off on this agreement unless they have a replacement lined up.

A failure to draft in another centre-back will leave the Jacks short of options in this position heading into the second-half of the season.

Given that Swansea have only managed to prevent their opponents from scoring in one of their last seven league matches, they could fall further down the Championship table if they fail to find a solution to their defensive woes.

By drafting in a player in January who has a proven track-record of delivering the goods at this level during his career, the Jacks could go on to achieve a relative amount of success in the absence of Williams.

The arrival of another centre-back may also force the likes of Ben Cabango, Ryan Bennett and Kyle Naughton to step up their performance levels as they will be at risk of losing their place in Swansea’s side.

As for Williams, a switch to another team will give him the opportunity to make significant strides in terms of his development following what has been a disappointing stint with the Championship outfit.