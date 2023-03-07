Opinion: Surprise West Brom transfer decision feels like it could be a gamble

It has been a difficult few days for West Brom in the battle for a place in the Championship play-offs.

Towards the end of last week, it was revealed that several of the club’s senior attacking options, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Karlan Grant and Grady Diangana were all absent due to injury for the time being.

In the case of the latter two in particular, lengthy spells on the sidelines appear to be on the cards, and for Diangana, that could even run until the end of the season.

That was then followed by a further blow on Friday night, when the Baggies suffered a 2-0 defeat to Hull City at the MKM Stadium.

The loss to the Tigers means Carlos Corberan’s side have now picked up just four points from their last five league games, a run that has seen them drop to 11th in the Championship table, seven points adrift of the top six.

Given they are without several sources of attacking firepower due to those injuries, it is not going to be easy for West Brom to force their way back into the top six mix, and as such they have now taken action, in an apparent attempt to remedy that.

It was announced on Monday that forward Mo Faal has been recalled from his loan spell AFC Fylde, as the Baggies seemingly look to improve their attacking depth.

But while that may give Corberan another option to call upon going forward, it does still feel like this is a bit of a gamble for the Baggies.

Admittedly, Faal has an impressive record from his time with Fylde, with ten goals and two assists in his 19 appearances for the club.

However, that was at National League North level, the sixth-tier of English football, so it is going to be a big step up in quality and expectation, for Faal to now move to a secnd-tier promotion battle with West Brom.

Given his lack of experience at this level – his only first-team Baggies appearance was as a second half substitute in a 6-0 League Cup defeat to Arsenal in August 2021 – it will surely be a big ask for him to now suddenly make an impact in this battle for promotion.

Beyond that, it is also worth noting that as the likes of Grant and Thomas-Asante return to full fitness, it is likely Faal will drop down the pecking order at The Hawthorns, in favour of those more established and experienced options.

That therefore, means that Faal, who even now may not be guaranteed to go straight into the first-team given the options they do still have available with the likes of Daryl Dike, could miss out on some useful senior experience to aid his development, that he would have continued to enjoy had he stayed at Fylde.

As a result, you get the feeling that with the pressure building on West Brom in the battle for a play-off place, they have now taken something of a gamble, with this decision on Faal’s future.