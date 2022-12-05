Opinion: Sunderland’s victory over Millwall a statement of intent for second half of the season

Sunderland returned to Championship action with an emphatic 3-0 win over Millwall on Saturday afternoon.

Tony Mowbray’s side earned all three points in a statement victory that showed their intent regarding a potential promotion push in 2023.

The Black Cats are now up to 10th in the second division table, just one point adrift of the play-off places.

Sunderland will be hoping that this performance is a sign of things to come when the rest of the league returns to action next weekend.

The significance of this win may even be more important than their short-term league position.

The return to full fitness of Ellis Simms is obviously huge for the team.

This is the Everton loanee’s second start in the team since returning from injury and his first 90 minutes since the 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough in Mowbray’s second game in charge back in September.

Two goals in his two games back shows just what Sunderland had been missing through Simms’ injury issues in the previous couple of months.

The return to action for Dennis Cirkin, coming off the bench in the second half, is also another welcome comeback at the Stadium of Light.

Lynden Gooch too is over his injury issues, making his first start for the team since the 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic at the end of October.

Luke O’Nien was also back in the side having missed the win over Birmingham City before the World Cup break.

All of these returns added together showed what this Sunderland team is capable of.

There are still the likes of Ross Stewart and Daniel Ballard absent through injury, with the pair expected back to full fitness soon.

But a performance like the one on Saturday gave the Black Cats’ supporters plenty of reasons to be optimistic for 2023.

14 quiz questions about historic Sunderland moments – Can you score 14/14?

1 of 14 In what year were Sunderland formed? 1879 1883 1887 1891

The emergence of Amad Diallo as a key attacking outlet has also been a big positive for Mowbray, with the Ivorian now scoring four in his last six appearances for the team.

With the gap to the play-off places now just one point after 21 games, it is fair to say that Sunderland must now be considered in contention for a top six finish.

This is a team in-form and starting to play its best football of the campaign, and Saturday’s win over Millwall may yet be a sign of things to come.

It was certainly a performance that signalled to the rest of the Championship that Sunderland are a threat.