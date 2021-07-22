Opinion: Sunderland should try to strike transfer agreement for this Championship midfielder

Sunderland have made a comparatively slow start to the transfer window than the rest of League One, with just four new arrivals touching down at The Stadium of Light.

However, Lee Johnson expects to be a busy man in what remains this summer, stating that he wants six more signings in an interview with Chronicle Live.

Whilst Johnson has added quality to strengthen the club’s promotion bid next season, there are still gaps for the former Bristol City boss to fill, and there are still decisions to be made regarding the players that they currently possess.

Sunderland have lost four central midfielders already this summer, making that one of the more urgent areas to address before the new campaign commences in just over two weeks.

The Black Cats have brought in Corry Evans who will operate as a more box-to-box midfielder, whilst Alex Pritchard will be deployed in a more attacking position with little defensive responsibilities.

One player who would certainly bolster the club’s midfield options is Luton Town’s Luke Berry.

The 29-year-old, who possesses experience of being a part of a club who have won the third-tier, offers versatility in the respect that he can be trusted to provide a creative spark in more attacking positions but also has that tenacity and patience to be deployed a little further back.

Berry has gained the reputation at Luton, and at Cambridge, of being an excellent scorer of goals and is a player who will do damage if afforded time around the edge of the box.

Whilst still having the ability to play at Championship level, Nathan Jones’ drive to create a more youthful, athletic squad, and the club’s subsequent arrivals, means Berry is at risk of missing out on the club’s 25-man squad.

For Sunderland, the adaptability he has would certainly be appealing. He is a player who has the technical ability to shine at third-tier level and has the energy to always pose a threat.

He is also excellent off the ball and was trusted at Luton more in games where most would typically expect Luton to see less of the ball.

His relentless pressing and harrying is something that would certainly benefit Lee Johnson’s high-pressing style that he has implemented at Sunderland.

Berry is a player that could help break Sunderland’s third-tier curse.

