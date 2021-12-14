Opinion: Sunderland should target 25-year-old League Two player in the January window

Sunderland are desperate for a League One promotion and Lee Johnson will no doubt be doing everything in his power to ensure his squad is well-equipped to achieve one during the winter transfer window.

This might involve a squad reshuffle and a strengthening of his options as he attempts to finally get the Black Cats out of the third tier.

The side have had some difficult years and the supporters are growing tired of playing their football so low down in the football pyramid.

They’re well positioned to give it a good go, storming into the top six places and nearing an automatic promotion spot. However, they will not want to let that position of strength slide as the season draws on and that could mean adding some more bodies when they can.

Do you think you’re a massive Sunderland fan? Try score 100% on this Black Cats quiz

1 of 28 Charlie Buchan is Sunderland’s record goalscorer in the league with how many goals? 211 207 209 214

One name that boss Lee Johnson should perhaps consider a move for in January is that of Nicky Cadden at Forest Green Rovers.

A move could benefit both Sunderland and the player himself, so it could be win-win (although not for his current club, who would no doubt suffer a huge blow if he left).

Cadden himself has proven to be a superb player in the fourth tier.

He is part of the reason why Forest Green Rovers are flying so high in the standings and his goal contributions continue to get better in England with each passing season.

Last year, he had ten goal contributions in 30 games which, for a winger in his first EFL season, is certainly not a bad haul by any means. This year he has stepped it up a notch again, managing 12 goal contributions in just 19 games.

He is clearly getting better and better then the more he plays and although he has not yet tested himself in the third tier, based on his current rate of performance and adaptation, it might not take him too long to get used to it.

Add in the fact that at Sunderland he would also be surrounded by some of the best players in League One and he could surely thrive in their system given the chance.

He is also still young in his career at just 25-years-old and has plenty of room to become a key player for them to boot.

From Sunderland’s perspective, they need to consider a winger in the winter window.

With Aiden McGeady getting on in his career and suffering a number of injuries over the last year or so and with Aiden O’Brien out of contract at the end of the current campaign and no signs of a new deal, they could soon be without two players on the flanks.

Cadden could step in and fill that role then and his age also means he could fill it for the foreseeable future.

He is also ready to go. now and while he might not be thrown straight into the starting eleven, he is an extremely good option to at least throw on or use in rotation at the start.

It is something that Lee Johnson should consider then when the winter window opens its doors, as Cadden could certainly provide some more drive and excitement in their bid for promotion.