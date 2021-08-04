Opinion: Sunderland should set sights on this Luton Town player to fill big team void

Sunderland are in desperate need of a left-back for this upcoming campaign.

Denver Hume’s ongoing contract situation is seemingly halting the club from progressing with any other deal after Liverpool’s Tony Gallacher was nearing a move to the club last month.

Whether Sunderland called the move off because Hume is edging closer to signing an improved deal remains to be seen, but adding one left-back would still not be enough.

The academy graduate is still recovering from an injury at the moment, and whilst he certainly has the ability to fill the void, he is still out of action at present.

Hume is still a young, hungry full-back who can enjoy a lot of success in his career, and for that reason, The Black Cats would benefit by recruiting a left-back who knows the game a little better.

One player who could be available this summer is Luton Town’s Dan Potts.

The 27-year-old featured 24 times during The Hatters’ 12th-place finish last time out but is at risk of not seeing much game time next season.

Luton have signed Amari’i Bell from Blackburn Rovers this summer, whilst they have been recently casting their eyes over free agent Reece Hutchinson.

Adding to the competition, the extremely versatile Kal Naismith arrived at Kenilworth Road in January of this year, excelling in the left-back role when called upon.

Luton have also been linked with a move for left-sided Lincoln player Tayo Edun, whilst they were also credited with an interest in Sunderland’s Callum McFadzean in early July, as reported by Sky Sports (Transfer Centre, 12:31, 10.07.21).

Potts’ future at Luton remains rather uncertain at present and a move away might be best for his career.

As well as possessing Championship experience and being part of a title-winning League One club, Potts offers versatility, and despite standing at 5 ft 10, he has emerged as a real aerial threat from set-pieces over the years.

Potts is a player who will put his defensive responsibilities above any attack-minded decisions and could be an asset to a side who are pushing hard to break back into the Championship.

Potts has proved himself in the higher division, but it will be difficult for him to strike a Championship move with most clubs seemingly confident in their left-back options.

