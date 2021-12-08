Opinion: Sunderland should pursue permanent agreement for 23-year-old

Sunderland have come out the other side of a concerning run under Lee Johnson to push themselves firmly back into the automatic promotion race in recent weeks.

The Black Cats asserted their authority with a 5-0 win over newly promoted Morecambe on Tuesday evening with Everton loanee Nathan Broadhead grabbing a brace.

That is three wins and two draws from their last five league outings to pull out of a rut of three straight defeats.

The margin for error is so fine at Sunderland, enduring their fourth consecutive season in League One as arguably the largest club in the EFL.

Lee Johnson has been a figure that has split opinion at the Stadium of Light but he has also been able to put a positive run together in the lead-up to the January transfer window.

Nathan Broadhead has added a lot to Sunderland’s attacking contingent in recent weeks and has scored three in as many games in the league. A timely run of form considering Ross Stewart’s drop-off and one that has him now commanded a regular spot in the starting XI for the first time this season.

The 23-year-old’s contract at Goodison Park runs out at the end of next season and therefore there may be a bit of value to be had in the transfer market when Broadhead’s loan reaches its conclusion.

There is no obvious backup option to Ross Stewart at the top of the pitch for Sunderland so it is likely that a striker will be brought into the club either in January or by the start of next term. Broadhead is producing a convincing audition to fill that slot and should be affordable considering his contract situation.

Do you think you’re a massive Sunderland fan? Try score 100% on this Black Cats quiz

1 of 28 Charlie Buchan is Sunderland’s record goalscorer in the league with how many goals? 211 207 209 214

A deal would be more likely at the end of the season if the Black Cats gain promotion to the Championship, however if that process can be accelerated in January then it would be worthwhile pursuing it.

At 23, Broadhead is approaching a crossroads in his career, unlikely to earn another contract with the Toffees, Sunderland are a club on the up and provide a destination where he is already comfortable in his surroundings.

A permanent transfer should be discussed in January.