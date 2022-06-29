Opinion: Sunderland should now do everything to secure 24-year-old following Middlesbrough transfer development

With pre-season training for Sunderland set to begin ahead of their return to the Championship next month, the Black Cats are yet to really get moving in the transfer market.

Leon Dajaku’s loan move last season from Union Berlin has been made permanent due to their play-off final win against Wycombe Wanderers last month, but that is the only signing that has been made right now.

Focus has gone into extending contracts, with the trio of Bailey Wright, Patrick Roberts and Lynden Gooch – all of whom were set to depart this month if they did not agree fresh terms – putting pen-to-paper to continue their stays on Wearside.

Arsenal defender Dan Ballard could be the start of a deluge of new arrivals though as he looks set to arrive, and then other positions need to be looked at.

One of those positions where strengthening is needed is in-between the sticks, with Sunderland losing two goalkeepers in Lee Burge and Ron-Thorben Hoffmann following the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

A stopper in-particular that Sunderland have been linked to is Daniel Iversen, who manager Alex Neil signed for Preston North End in January 2021, two months before he was sacked by the Lilywhites.

The Sun reported earlier in June that Neil was keen to re-unite with the towering Dane, but Iversen was also wanted by Middlesbrough and also North End following a successful season-and-a-half at Deepdale.

Since then though, PNE have signed Newcastle United’s Freddie Woodman on a permanent basis and now Boro look to be on the verge of bringing in Manchester City’s USA international Zack Steffen on a loan basis.

That may now leave the path clear for the Black Cats to make a move for Iversen, and considering they have fended off Championship interest to win the race for Ballard, there’s no reason to assume that they cannot do the same for the Leicester City man.

Iversen was that influential at PNE last season that he was named the club’s Player of the Year – they finished in 13th position in the Championship but he won the Lilywhites plenty of points this past season.

With his path to the first-team at Leicester blocked right now by Kasper Schmeichel and Danny Ward though, Iversen could do with another permanent departure from the King Power Stadium – and Sunderland would now be an ideal location due to other club’s business.