Opinion: Sunderland should look to sign Blackpool man should Ross Stewart depart in January

Sunderland will be looking to bounce back from defeat when they face Hull City at the KCOM this weekend.

The Wearsiders were beaten 2-1 by West Bromwich Albion on Monday night. A defeat for Tony Mowbray’s side that leaves them in 11th place, four points adrift of the top six, and Sunderland will be looking to get back to winning ways this Saturday.

As well as preparing for their busy Christmas period, Mowbray will also have one eye on the upcoming January transfer window.

This will be an opportunity for the Sunderland manager to stamp his authority on this side as he came in the summer window late on. However, as well as looking at incomings, Mowbray will be hoping he can keep hold of one of his start players in Ross Stewart.

The Northern Echo are now reporting that Championship side Middlesbrough have joined Scottish side Celtic and Rangers in being interested in signing Stewart, with Boro preparing a January approach.

Sunderland’s sporting director, Kristjaan Speakman, has confirmed that the club is in talks over a new contract for Stewart, but that news doesn’t seem to have put off the interested parties.

Mowbray is trying to put together a side that can compete in the top half of the Championship, and January will be his first chance to implement his own take on the squad; therefore, it would be a big blow to both Mowbray and Sunderland if Stewart were to leave midway through the campaign.

However, as this may happen, Sunderland have got to start looking at alternative options, and one player they should consider is Blackpool striker Jerry Yates.

The 26-year-old is currently the joint-top goal scorer in the Championship after netting nine times in 22 league appearances for the Seasiders.

Yates arrived at Bloomfield Road in 2020, and that campaign saw him play a pivotal role in securing the Seasiders’ return to Championship football. The striker, then a key figure under former boss Neil Critchley, bagged eight goals and registered three assists as he helped the club stay in England’s second division.

Despite the departure of Critchley, Yates has kept his spot in Michael Appleton’s team and is once again an important player in Blackpool’s side. The 26-year-old has already beaten his tally from last campaign with his latest goal for the club, meaning he has now reached the tally of 40 in 118 appearances.

However, it isn’t just the striker’s goals that make him a good player; it is his all-round play. Yates plays a very similar style to that of Stewart; he can be aggressive in the air, and his hold-up play is one of his main strengths, but he also has the ability to get the ball at his feet and beat defenders.

Yates can also play as a lone striker or a striker with a partner, and he also has the ability to play on the left side, something he’s done recently with Blackpool and has done before at Swindon Town.

Yates’ current contract at Blackpool runs until the summer of 2024, and Transfermarkt currently values the striker at £3 million.

Back in October, it was reported that Rangers, along with Watford, West Bromwich Albion, Brentford, and AFC Bournemouth, were all interested in signing Yates. While Football Insider revealed that Blackpool’s asking price was around £4 million.

It is unknown if these teams are still interested and whether or not that price has now changed, but if Stewart were to leave, then Sunderland should definitely consider Yates as a possible replacement.