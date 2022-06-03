Opinion: Sunderland should consider 12-goal EFL ace this summer

Successful in their fourth attempt in League One, Sunderland will be back plying their trade in the Championship next season.

Taking charge in February, Alex Neil managed to guide the Black Cats to promotion via the play-offs, defeating Sheffield Wednesday across two legs before comfortably running out as 2-0 winners against Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley.

First and foremost, ensuring they survive the Championship drop will emerge as the most immediate priority next season, although the club will be ambitious about what next season could have in store for them.

Presented with the opportunity to bolster his squad in preparation for the higher division, this summer’s recruitment will be vitally important in the context of the new campaign.

One player who would improve the squad now, and is someone who could grow with the ambitions of the club, is AFC Wimbledon attacking midfield Jack Rudoni, who the Dons are resigned to losing this summer.

Someone that has been watched by several clubs throughout the 2021/22 season, the 20-year-old contributed with 12 goals and a further five assists in 41 third-tier outings last year, proving to be a bright spark in an eventual dim season for the London club.

Rudoni has excellent dribbling ability, causing havoc for defences when driving forward with the ball and having the unpredictability to progress up the pitch.

He has also proven to be an excellent performer in the final third, with his 17-goal contributions in a struggling League One side further justifying that.

As well as the evident off-the-ball attributes he has consistently shown in a Wimbledon shirt, he is also relentless and gritty off it.

Rudoni’s intelligence and off-the-ball abilities would certainly work well with Neil’s side, with the Black Cats looking to win the ball back immediately when they have lost it.

Rudoni would be a strong addition at The Stadium of Light this summer, with the 20-year-old possessing an incredibly high ceiling.

However, if the Black Cats are to make a move for the young midfielder, then they are likely to face a lot of competition for him from other Championship clubs and perhaps even beyond.