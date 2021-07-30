Opinion: Sunderland need to focus on a long-term replacement for 35-year-old in January

Sunderland have struggled to gain any sort of momentum in the transfer market this summer.

Although the signings of Alex Pritchard, Corry Evans and Callum Doyle are all respectable in their own right, they need at least a few more additions between now and the end of August if they want to be competing for a spot in the top six, let alone the automatic promotion spots.

The Wearside club have received two major internal boosts in the past month though, with key players Aiden McGeady and Luke O’Nien putting pen to paper on new deals despite former teammate Charlie Wyke opting to leave the Stadium of Light on the expiration of his contract and join Wigan Athletic.

A lot of emphasis has been placed on the need for a striker to replace Wyke, who scored 26 League One goals for the Black Cats last season. Quite rightly too considering how vital he was to their fourth-place finish before they were knocked out by Lincoln City in the play-off semi-finals.

Another area of focus is their central midfield. Again, this is a position they need to add to even with Corry Evans’ arrival with Grant Leadbitter, Josh Scowen, Max Power and George Dobson all leaving the club in the past few months.

At this stage, they need to be focusing on their areas of need, not on the positions they may want to strengthen. So it’s only right they focus on their short-term priorities considering their slow start to the window and with a lack of time to make amends as we enter the final month of this summer’s window.

However, they could find themselves in a bit of bother within the next 12 months with a certain position – and this is why.

Winger Aiden McGeady has been outstanding since Lee Johnson arrived at the Stadium of Light in December, topping the assists charts for 2020/21 despite being left out in the cold by the current manager’s predecessor Phil Parkinson in the early stages of the season.

His creativity and service was vital to the prolific Charlie Wyke and despite the 35-year-old receiving his fair share of plaudits for bouncing back under Johnson, the forward’s departure has temporarily overshadowed the importance of McGeady‘s new contract as they aim for promotion once again next season.

Wyke’s 26 goals may have played a huge part in their finish in the play-offs last term, but so did McGeady with his 16 assists, a tally he would have increased further had he been given a chance to shine before December.

But with the 35-year-old’s age, he only signed a one-year deal with the club this summer despite how much of a key player he is.

Taking into account how important he is then, they need to focus on signing his potential long-term replacement at some point.

Considering the current state of play at the Stadium of Light with other areas to address, they may be unable to draw up a detailed shortlist of players in this window who will be able to adequately replace his quality, creativity, goalscoring threat and experience within their budget.

Many Sunderland fans will argue a winger is needed even without considering the Irishman’s potential departure in 12 months. That’s true – and they may well bring in a wide man or two before the end of next month to replace the released Chris Maguire and bolster their ranks.

However, the Black Cats’ recruitment team would ideally want to spend months identifying specific targets to replace McGeady considering how important he is to Lee Johnson’s side.

They can’t afford to just bring in any old winger to take his place, especially if they want to be successful without the former Everton man in the long term.

The process of replacing him should be a lengthy and detailed one considering his importance to the Black Cats.

And even if this process has already taken place, their eyes need to be firmly fixed on other priorities in the summer window to ensure they have the best possible first half to the new campaign and hit the ground running in their fourth consecutive quest to achieve League One promotion.

This shouldn’t mean they completely take their eye off the ball on this current McGeady situation though – and it’s one the club’s recruitment team need to get to work on when August is over and they have four full months to firmly focus on this assignment.

If they don’t tackle this in the winter window and leave it until next summer, it won’t allow his potential long-term replacement to ease themselves into life on Wearside ahead of an ideally smooth transition if McGeady decides to sever his ties with Lee Johnson’s side in under 12 months time.

This makes the issue a very delicate one that needs to be handled with care.

But if they can execute the right move for the 35-year-old’s successor and then allow the veteran to gently hand over the baton to the new man between January and whenever the Irishman’s time is up in the north east, this could be vital to their long-term success.