Following their promotion from League One last year, Sunderland opted to engage in a reasonable amount of transfer activity.

Before taking up the managerial vacancy at Stoke City, Alex Neil decided to swoop for the likes of Daniel Ballard, Jewison Bennette and Aji Alese.

Appointed as Neil’s successor, Tony Mowbray only had a limited amount of time to put his stamp on the club’s squad.

During the closing stages of the previous summer window, the Black Cats head coach secured the services of Abdoullah Ba, Amad Diallo and Edouard Michut.

While Ba sealed a permanent switch to the Stadium of Light, Diallo and Michut were both signed on temporary deals.

Unlike the deal that saw Diallo join on loan from Manchester United, a buy clause was included as part of the agreement that Sunderland reached with Paris Saint-Germain.

The exact details of this buy clause have now been revealed.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Sunderland will be able to sign Michut on a full-time basis for €2.5m (£2.1m) if they do not secure promotion this season.

The Black Cats are one of a number of sides who are currently vying for a place in the play-offs.

If they achieve promotion via a trip to Wembley Stadium, it is understood that they will need to pay PSG €5m (£4.3m).

As per this report, Fulham are said to be monitoring Michut’s situation ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

With the Cottagers keeping tabs on Michut, Sunderland must make a call on his future ahead of the summer.

Regardless of what division they find themselves in, a permanent swoop for Michut would undoubtedly be a good bit of business by the club and thus the Black Cats simply have to trigger the buy option.

Since making this switch, the midfielder has managed to show some real signs of promise in a league which is famed for its competitiveness.

During Sunderland’s victory over Norwich City last weekend, Michut provided two key passes for his team-mates and also made one tackle and one interception as he recorded a season-high WhoScored match rating of 7.23.

Particularly impressive while in possession of the ball, the Frenchman has completed 88.5% of the passes that he has attempted in the Championship this season.

Michut managed to back up this display by scoring his first goal for Sunderland in their narrow defeat to Sheffield United last night.

The midfielder has started to form a fruitful partnership with Dan Neil in the heart of midfield following Corry Evans’ season-ending injury.

This duo could potentially go on to help Sunderland achieve a great deal of success if Michut is signed on a full-time basis.

Given that Michut is only 20-years-old, there is plenty of time for him to improve significantly as a player.

By learning from the guidance of Tony Mowbray, who has managed to nurture the talent of Neil, Diallo and Anthony Patterson this season, Michut may end up taking his game to new heights over the course of the coming years.

Signing him for one of two aforementioned fees will be deemed to be a masterstroke if the midfielder does go on to excel for Sunderland in the future as his value will increase significantly.