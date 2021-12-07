Opinion: Sunderland must consider sanctioning temporary exit for rarely-seen man in January

16Sunderland will be looking to push on in League One over the course of the coming weeks after making a relatively encouraging start to the 2021/22 campaign under the guidance of manager Lee Johnson.

Having missed out on promotion to the Championship via the play-offs earlier this year, the Black Cats have produced a number of impressive displays in the third-tier and are expected to challenge for a top-two finish next year.

When you consider that Johnson has recently lost Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady to injury, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if the Sunderland boss decides to bolster his squad in the upcoming transfer window.

By nailing his recruitment in January, Johnson may be able to lead his side to a great deal of success in League One.

However, regardless of who the 40-year-old opts to sign next month, he will need to make a decision regarding the immediate future of one his rarely-seen players.

Signed by the Black Cats last year, Arbenit Xhemajli would have been hoping to establish himself as a key player for the club during his debut season.

Unfortunately for the defender, he only managed to make one senior appearance for Sunderland in the 2020/21 campaign as he suffered a serious knee injury.

Despite making a full recovery from this issue, Xhemajli has yet to feature for the Black Cats in League One this season.

Although Johnson said earlier this year that the defender was unlikely to make his return to senior action until January, Xhemajli was handed the opportunity to impress in the EFL Trophy last week as he started for Sunderland in their 1-0 defeat to Oldham Athletic.

Quiz: 30 questions about Sunderland’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 When did Josh Maja make his debut for Sunderland? 2016 2017 2018 2019

Currently behind the likes of Tom Flanagan, Bailey Wright and Callum Doyle in the pecking order at the Stadium of Light, there is no guarantee that the 23-year-old will be able to force his way into the club’s starting eleven in 2022.

Keeping this in mind, Johnson ought to consider sanctioning a loan move for Xhemajli in January.

By allowing the defender to join a team who are able to offer him regular first-team football, Sunderland could potentially benefit from this decision as Xhemajli could return to the club as a much more accomplished player following the culmination of the 2021/22 campaign.

Xhemajli may also find it useful to gain some more experience of senior football in England as it fair to say that Under-23 football is no substitute for featuring week-in, week-out for a club in a lower division.