Opinion: Sunderland must avoid taking risk on 25-year-old as transfer link emerges

After experiencing a slump in form earlier this season, Sunderland have managed to get back on track in League One by producing some encouraging performances in their recent fixtures.

Despite the fact that they are currently unable to call upon the services of Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady due to their respective injury issues, the Black Cats have managed to win three of their last four league matches.

As a result of their resurgence, Sunderland are now level on points with Wigan Athletic who occupy the second automatic promotion place in the third-tier standings.

Whilst the Black Cats are set to compete with the Latics on the pitch over the course of the coming months, they may also be about to take on Leam Richardson’s side in a transfer battle if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to Football Insider, Sunderland and Wigan are both believed to be interested in signing Georgie Kelly on a free transfer.

Championship side Preston North End are also understood to be keeping tabs on the forward who recently rejected the chance to remain at Bohemians despite being offered a new deal by the club.

During the 2021 campaign, Kelly managed to set the SSE Airtricity League alight by scoring 21 goals in 31 appearances.

The 25-year-old also managed to chip in with five assists at this level as Bohemians clinched a fifth-place finish in the league standings.

Whilst Kelly’s figures are very impressive, there is no guarantee that he will be able to replicate these displays for Sunderland in the third-tier.

Yet to make an appearance for a club in the Football League during his career, the forward may struggle to cope with the competitiveness of League One.

If Sunderland manager Lee Johnson is looking into the possibility of bolstering his squad in the New Year, it could be argued that he may find it more beneficial to draft in individuals who have a proven track-record of delivering the goods at this level instead of taking a risk on Kelly.

Furthermore, when you consider that the 40-year-old is currently able to turn to Nathan Broadhead and Ross Stewart for inspiration, he doesn’t necessarily need to strengthen his options up-front.

Broadhead has scored four goals in his last four league appearances for the club whilst Stewart has found the back of the net on 11 occasions during the current campaign.

Considering that Kelly may not be an upgrade on either forward, the Black Cats ought to steer clear of being dragged into a battle for his signature.