Opinion: Sunderland have made the most of a bad situation following Alex Neil’s departure

It came as a big shock late last week when Sunderland manager Alex Neil departed for Stoke City.

Everything happened so suddenly following the dismissal of Michael O’Neill, but the timing could not have been much worse for the Black Cats.

The 41-year old was only at the club since February, had built a great relationship with the supporters having led the team back to the Championship and the season had started brightly at the Stadium of Light.

That meant his exit opened the door for potential doom and gloom to surround Sunderland going into September.

However, the swift appointment of Tony Mowbray speaks well to the organisation around the club.

The 58-year old is an established, experienced Championship manager and is a safe bet to maintain the club’s status in the second division for this season.

Mowbray ultimately did a commendable job at Blackburn Rovers before departing during the summer and can provide a level of competency that may not excite Sunderland fans but will secure the team’s future in the short-term.

Given the circumstances, there weren’t many better options available than the appointment of Mowbray.

That the club are now also looking to sign up to three or four players before Thursday night’s transfer deadline also shows that the board is willing to back their new manager.

The addition of bright, young, vibrant talent like Eduoard Michut and Amad Diallo is a good next step for the team to make.

The current squad should already suit Mowbray’s style of play, with the team having a similar profile to that of his Rovers side.

A defensive signing is still likely needed following the failure to lure Jan Paul van Hecke to the club, but their transfer business over the summer has gone relatively well.

The team’s start to life in the second tier backs this up, with Sunderland having earned eight points from their opening six games.

While some may have expected the Black Cats to immediately start challenging for promotion, that was never a realistic target.

Instead, the recruitment team has focused on ensuring the talent level of the squad is ready to maintain their place in the Championship, which they should now be able to secure following a busy final few days in the transfer market.